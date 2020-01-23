The Grigoryan Brothers are playing more than just traditional classical guitar at the Vilar Performing Arts Center

The brothers grew up in a musical household, and their father was a professional drummer and violinist who today serves as the unofficial third member of the group.

Known for nuance rather than grandiosity, the Grigoryan Brothers’ music is classical in nature, but they also enjoy crossing over into other genre territory.

“Jazz, Latin and folk influences always have a way of coming through,” Slava Grigoryan said.

The Grigoryan Brothers take the stage at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.

Regarded as Australia’s finest guitar duo, the Grigoryan Brothers perform plenty of standard repertoire, but their real passion is to expand their horizons through new arrangements, their own compositions and commissions. As they say, “there are no boundaries, only new frontiers to cross.”

And they certainly haven’t wasted any time crossing those frontiers. Since their first acclaimed Australian tour in 2002, Slava and Leonard Grigoryan have toured extensively throughout Australia and overseas: to Europe, the United States, Britain, Asia, South Africa and the Middle East.

The brothers also have performed with symphony orchestras and at international festivals in Australia and Europe. They’ve recorded 13 albums as a duo to date, and toured with the Canadian singer-songwriter, k.d. lang, across Australia and North America. They have received four Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) awards and 24 ARIA award nominations.

The program for the Vilar show is quite varied. Along with original arrangements, they will play Tchaikovsky’s “None but the Lonely Heart”; Handel’s “Suite No. 2”; Ralph Towner’s “Suite for Two Guitars”; Dvorak’s “Songs My Mother Taught Me”; and “Suite Retratos” by Radames Gnatalli.

Slava, the older by nearly a decade, started playing guitar as a 6-year-old and it stuck. The brothers grew up in a musical household — their father was a professional drummer and classically-trained violinist who today works as the silent third member of the duo arranging all of the music on their albums.

After living in Kazakhstan, the family immigrated to Australia. There, music served as a platform for connection. While the brothers grew up playing music from Spain and South America, in recent years they’ve arranged and recorded classical repertoire not often associated with the guitar, including some of the pieces on the Vilar program.

