The Head And The Heart, Father John Misty and Miya Folick coming together for two shows at The Amp in Vail Aug. 15-16￼

Together, The Head And The Heart, Father John Misty and Miya Folick will make for memorable evenings at The Amp on Aug. 15-16.

Shervin Lainez/Courtesy photo

What: The Head And The Heart & Father John Misty with Miya Folick

When: Tuesday-Wednesday, Aug. 15-16, 7 p.m.

Where: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail

Cost: $57.50 for general admission lawn seats; $78.50-$89.50

More information: Visit GRFAVail.com If you go …

Since its self-released debut album in 2011, The Head And The Heart have performed 18 times on national television, including appearances on “Ellen,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” among others, and the American indie folk band’s music has appeared in countless commercials, films and television shows, including “Silver Linings Playbook” and many more.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 15-16, The Head And The Heart perform at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail. On Aug. 15, The Head And The Heart will headline for Father John Misty with Miya Folick opening; and on Aug. 16, Father John Misty will headline for The Head And The Heart with Miya Folick opening. Tickets are $57.50 for general admission lawn tickets, $78.50-$89.50 for reserved pavilion seating and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Father John Misty – former drummer for Fleet Foxes – is a singer, songwriter and producer known for his fingerpicked guitars, pedal steel and sweet strings. While Father John Misty is his well-recognized stage name, Joshua Michael Tillman has also released music under the name J. Tillman. Father John Misty has toured internationally and even got a writing credit on Beyonce’s track “Hold Up” in 2016.

Miya Folick is a singer-songwriter out of Los Angeles. Half-Japanese and half-Russian, Folick self describes her songs as a fusion between grunge and folk, bringing dreamy melodies and slightly confessional lyrics that are bound to get any music lover hooked.

The Head And The Heart have remained busy – in 2022, the band released its fifth studio album, “Every Shade of Blue,” while also headlining sold-out shows across the country.

For more information and other shows coming to The Amp this summer, visit GRFAVail.com/events .