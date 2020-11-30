The Landing Mercantile in Beaver Creek features hundreds of unique gifts and housewares

The Landing Mercantile features 160 local artisans who have been curated for their unique and handcrafted wares from around the region.



The Vail Farmers Market and Art show has been a huge hit during the summers for almost two decades. This winter, Beaver Creek will get a taste of the Vail Farmers Market and Art Show with a new store, The Landing Mercantile.

The Landing Mercantile is in a prime spot in Beaver Creek. It right next to the Beaver Creek Children’s Ski and Snowboard School, the Park Hyatt, the Beaver Creek Ice Rink and all the shops on the plaza.

“For years I’ve been looking at what the markets in Denver do in the winter, which is find a location to house their vendors inside, like in a warehouse,” said Angela Mueller of the Vail Farmers Market and Art Show. “We don’t have a lot of large spaces to do something like that, and then this space became available. It’s a scaled-down Farmers Market concept, but indoors during the winter.”

The indoor market will feature artists curated for their unique and handcrafted wares from around the region. Expect to find products from 160 vendors ranging from art and photography, housewares, children’s books, clothing, dolls and baby blankets, to handbags, jewelry, accessories, specialty foods and more.

Items ranging from art and photography, housewares, children’s books, clothing, dolls and baby blankets, to handbags, jewelry, accessories and more can be found at The Landing Mercantile. (Tricia Swenson

tswenson@vaildaily.com)

“I think the vendors are a little nervous about the future with the pandemic, so to have someplace like this to show off and sell their products throughout more months of the year, they’re very excited about it,” Mueller said.

Bringing products from the Vail Farmers Market and Art Show to Beaver Creek provides an opportunity to reach a new audience.

Artist Jason Schneider does amazing things with cardboard as a medium.



“A lot of second home owners are staying longer and even those who are here for a shorter vacation may not be skiing as much. Shopping can help fill their days and nights,” Mueller said.

With the holidays upon us, consider shopping small to support these local artisans. If you don’t feel like coming into the store, all items are being featured on the website with delivery and shipping available.

“By shopping with us you support the people who live and create these unique items in Colorado. These items are made with quality and priced competitively,” Mueller said.

Stock up on specialty foods for yourself or buy them as gifts.



The store will also provide coffee and grab-and-go items along with take-home food and wine and beer for guests to purchase while they stroll through the village. Beaver Creek has a new Common Consumption Area throughout the village, designated as a legal place to drink alcohol if you are 21 or older.

Expect The Landing Mercantile to be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. once the season ramps up a bit more. For more information, to shop products and order delivery visit landingmercantile.com.