The Laramie Project: Vail Mountain School tackles Matthew Shepard’s story of hate, hope, life, death

VAIL — "The Laramie Project" is a gut-wrenching and inspiring presentation of hope and hate and more hope.

It's tough, and that's why members of Vail Mountain School's (VMS) theater department say they're proud to tackle it.

"It's a difficult topic, and it's a difficult play," said Cameron Bill, one of the VMS actors.

"The Laramie Project" is a play, movie and book, but most of all it's a frank representation of what happened to Matthew Shepard, a gay University of Wyoming student, and what was said about it.

"My character says things that make me tense up a little bit. I think that's the point. People hear it and say 'That is not right,'" VMS actor Mel McCalley said.

"I know my characters say some words that are not in my daily vocabulary," Shane Cole said.

About "The Laramie Project"

The Laramie Project is a play written in 2000 by Moisés Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theater Project about the reaction to Shepard's 1998 murder. The killing spurred nationwide hate crime legislation.

The play draws on hundreds of interviews conducted by the theater company with inhabitants of the town, company members' own journal entries, and published news reports.

"The Laramie Project" presents all sides of the issue. It does not judge or offer any commentary, and speaks the way real people spoke about the murder – the wonderful and horrible.

"I know that someone people disagree with that lifestyle. But some of these things these characters say are hard to listen to," Bill said.

But it's important that you do listen and experience it, the troupe said during a break in dress rehearsal.

Why "The Laramie Project"

VMS Theater Director Tony Bender had lots of ideas and read several scripts before selecting "The Laramie Project."

It's about to be the 20th anniversary of the event, and that pushed it toward the top of the list. The power of the subject and the play itself made the decision for them, Bender said.

He gave the troupe the play to read over the summer. Even the tough ones cried, Cole said.

"I cried at the movie, I cried with the book when I was reading it on the plane," McCalley said.

It's difficult both emotionally and physically. If actors didn't have much range when they started, they do now.

"The Laramie Project" features 61 characters who speak in short vignettes. The four guys and McCalley split up the 44 male roles that they've split up. They have less time than it takes to change their t-shirt to head back out on stage as a different character.

They'll change their voice and cadence to make the differentiation between characters.

"It's enough of a difference that people know," Cole said.

Then is still now

Cole is the assistant director, and said the play remains important, especially given the current climate in our nation. Cole pointed out that Matthew Shepard was killed in 1998, yet last week, 11 Jewish worshipers were murdered in their Pittsburgh synagogue, a grocery store in Louisville, Kentucky was attacked and a man sent pipe bombs through the mail.

VMS students talked about that and more in classes last week.

"When we first started arranging this programming, we knew that this message was still relevant in contemporary society, despite great progress since Matthew Shepard's tragic murder," said Brian Sweeney, one of the VMS deans of students. "There have also been incidents closer to home here in Colorado over the last few weeks that force us to ask challenging questions about why these actions still occur and how our own prejudices, attitudes and daily actions enable the proliferation of hate instead of the spread of love."

Since Shepard was murdered two decades ago, America and Americans have changed, and continue to change, but not fast enough, McCalley said.

"It's important to remember that there are still people out there like that," Bill said. "It's also important that there weren't that many then, and there are fewer now."

The hope is that it will get kids to look at where and who they are, and learn if they're ready to embrace conversations like this and to dig into these issues, Bender said.

"If you come open minded you'll get an interesting story," Bender said.

