The Lil Smokies bring bluegrass sound to the VPAC

The Lil Smokies are reimagining their approach to roots music on their third and latest album, ‘Tortillo’.

Vilar Performing Arts Center/Courtesy Photo

Before The Lil Smokies were recording albums and playing 160 gigs a year, the band formed in 2009 during their years at the University of Montana in Missoula. At their first gig, they told the person introducing them that they didn’t have a name. This man then did a “cheers” with a little smokie on his toothpick and said, “To the Little Smokies.” And the rest, as they say, is history.

The band won the 2015 Telluride Bluegrass Band competition and the 2016 IMBA Momentum Band of the Year award while creating a loyal and energetic following over the years, including in the Vail Valley when they performed at the WinterWonderGrass Festival.

The Lil Smokies make their much anticipated return to Eagle County when they perform at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. Tickets are $28. Visit VilarPAC.org/The-Lil-Smokies-February-15 for tickets and more information.

“The last time we had The Lil Smokies was February of 2020, right before the onset of the pandemic,” VPAC Executive Director Owen Hutchinson said. “They brought such talent, energy and joy to the theater that we knew, when the chance came again, we needed to have them back on our stage. The positivity they bring to their audiences is profound.”

Drawing on the energy of a rock band and the Laurel Canyon songwriting of the 1970s, The Lil Smokies are reimagining their approach to roots music on “Tornillo,” named for the remote Texas town where the album was recorded. “Tornillo,” produced by Bill Reynolds (The Avett Brothers, Band of Horses), is the band’s third studio album.

Opening for The Lil Smokies at the VPAC will be Esther Rose, an American country musician from New Orleans.