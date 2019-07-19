‘The Little Prince’ is coming to the Vail Dance Festival and the Bookworm of Edwards

Seventy-five years ago, the world searched for meaning as bombs rained down on beaches and nations fought around the globe for democratic freedom. And while the divisions of World War II are prevalent in contemporary storytelling, the conflict was even more vivid in books written during the 1940s.

One such story is The Little Prince, originally published in French in 1943 by Antoine De Saint-Exupery. Now translated into more than 300 languages and adapted into books for all ages and reading levels, the classic tale of shifting perspective will be celebrated locally this week in two collaborative events.

On Monday, July 22, The Bookworm in Edwards will host a free event for children to discuss the story in English and Spanish. Next week, Ballet X performs a stage adaptation during the Vail Dance Festival.

“The Little Prince is perhaps once of the most favorite books of all time,” said Nicole Magistro, owner of The Bookworm. “To bring this powerful parable back to life for today’s kids, and to be able to see it on stage in the same week, is truly remarkable. I can’t wait.”

Bookworm Children’s Specialist Ali Teague and Vail Dance Academy graduate Alicia Chavez will host the book club, geared toward kids between the ages of 8 and 14.

“I’m so glad we get to talk about this book and share it with all kinds of kids from all over the Valley, even if English is not their first language,” said Teague. “This is a timeless story with so many lessons to teach.”

The tale’s protagonist is a little prince from a tiny planet who changes a pilot’s life by making him think about the world and his life from different perspectives. Its main themes of love, loss, and friendship are as relevant today as they were to children reading it during the war.

From the opening line – “Once when I was six I saw a magnificent picture in a book about the jungle” – to the breathtaking conclusion, The Little Prince has endured with its themes of unification and selflessness.

Local and visiting families have a unique opportunity to come together this week to discuss and experience what the book means to them. “The whole creative package addresses the importance of other points of view,” Teague said, “so I’m excited to get kids engaged in a discussion where they know it is safe to think about things in a different way and to stretch their imaginations far enough to reach little planets far away.”

If you go …

What: Little Prince Book Club for ages 8-14

When: Monday, July 22, 5 p.m.

Where: Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., Riverwalk at Edwards

Cost: Free

More information: Call 970-926-READ or visit http://www.bookwormofedwards,.com