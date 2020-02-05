The Mammoths and Mo Lowda & the Humble join Bonfire Block Party lineup

Bonfire Brewing and Optimum Events announced two more main stage acts to play the 2020 Bonfire Block Party taking place Friday, June 12 through Sunday, June 14. The Mammoths and Mo Lowda & the Humble will join other groups, yet-to-be-announced, as part of the multi-day street festival held in downtown Eagle, CO. Early Bird GA and regularly priced VIP Experience tickets are on sale now.

The Mammoths are an up-and-coming Austin band fueled by their fiery and unapologetic stage presence reminiscent of a young Led Zeppelin. Over the past few years, they have evolved from garage band rock to sophisticated blues funk and their live shows are not to be missed.

Philadelphia-based indie rockers, Mo Lowda & the Humble are known as a tireless touring band with more than 100 live shows each year, gracing the stages of Firefly Music Festival, The Peach Music Festival and Mountain Jam, to name a few. Their latest album “Creatures” (2018) received rave reviews and their upcoming full-length recording “Ready Coat” drops on March 6.

The two bands join previously announced Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass as part of the eighth annual Bonfire Block Party musical line up. The full festival lineup will be announced on Friday, Feb. 21. Tickets for the 2020 Block Party are on sale now and include limited Early Bird Two-Day General Admission tickets, regularly priced Two-Day VIP Experience tickets and Bloodies & Bluegrass brunch tickets, which include bottomless Bloody Marys and mimosas.

A portion of all Bonfire Block Party proceeds benefit Eagle County nonprofit partner, The Cycle Effect. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit http://www.bonfireblockparty.com.