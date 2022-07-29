The Movie Guru: “DC League of Super-Pets” fun for comic book fans

“DC League of Super-Pets” opens in theaters this weekend

Warner Brothers/Courtesy image

Are you a DC fan?

Your answer is going to make a big difference in how you feel about “DC League of Super-Pets,” opening in theaters this weekend. If you said yes, then you’ll probably be charmed by a fun, lighthearted movie with a surprising amount of care for DC comics canon. It’s got some of the same feel as 2017’s “Lego: Batman,” though it’s milder in every way, and there’s a nice mix of jokes, references, and Easter eggs for fans.

The movie starts with a slightly altered version of Superman’s origin story, where a puppy gets sent with him to Earth after Krypton is destroyed. That puppy grows up to be Krypto, Superman’s best friend and equally super-powered sidekick, a situation that changes when a very angry, very powerful gerbil puts the Justice League in danger. In order to save them, Krypto will have to do something he’s never done before – make friends with other animals.

This is only a small portion of the larger plot, which also involves orange kryptonite, Lex Luthor, and Krypto having to deal with sharing Superman with Lois Lane. It’s actually fairly dense for something that comes across so simply, and though I’ve been reading comic books for years I had to Google at least a few of the references when I got home. The whole movie would fit neatly into some of the lighter versions of DC canon, more so than some of the live-action adaptations out there.

Part of the reason for that, though, is that it plays things a little too safe. It’s a cute movie, and there are some fun moments, but it’s nowhere near the madcap, beautifully accurate parody/celebration that “Lego: Batman” was. It’s not exactly a fair comparison – “Super-Pets” co-writers Jared Stern and John Wittington were only two of five writers on the original film – but it’s just the slightest bit disappointing. Especially during moments when it comes close to capturing the other movie’s spirit.

Still, there’s a lot here for DC fans to like. Keanu Reeves is a treat as Batman, and it was fun to see Jessica Cruz take on the Green Lantern mantle in a big-screen movie. Also, I had no idea that Wonder Woman needed a porcine sidekick, but clearly I was wrong.

If you’re not big into DC, though, then the movie is “The Secret Life of Pets” with new labels stuck on. That’s not necessarily a bad thing – “Pets” was a perfectly fine movie – but it’s definitely one of those animated movies where adults will want to find something else to do. There’s even a good message in it, one that’s easy to understand even if you know nothing about superheroes.

If you do, though, this will be a considerably more entertaining movie.

