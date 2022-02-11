The Movie Guru: ‘Death on the Nile’ uneven, but ‘Marry Me’ a delight

Death on the Nile (in theaters)

Is a deeper, more emotional movie automatically a better one?

That’s the question you may find yourself asking after watching Kenneth Branagh’s “Death on the Nile,” opening in theaters this weekend. The director dramatically raises the emotional stakes on the classic Agatha Christie whodunit, creating and deepening relationships to the point that there are a few genuinely wrenching moments. He’s done the same thing to Poirot’s backstory, making him a tragic figure who underscores the movie’s themes about the cruelties of love.

It makes for a deeper movie, but if you expect your mysteries to be fun or fast-paced then you might be bitterly disappointed. Branagh’s changes drain a lot of the whodunit-style entertainment out of the story, and there are parts of the movie that feel overstuffed and slow. Sadly, this also means that some of the supporting characters end up feeling far too thin, denied the extra depth Branagh gave others.

Despite the uneven characterization, there are some real standouts in the cast. Russell Brand is wonderfully unrecognizable as an emotionally repressed, lovelorn doctor. Emma Mackey has what will hopefully be a star-making turn as Jacqueline, the vengeful former friend and lover left behind by the whirlwind marriage at the heart of the story. Tom Bateman brings nuance and depth to Bouc, Poirot’s dashing friend and the only other returning character from 2017’s “The Orient Express.” Branagh does the same for Poirot, enough so that the character would fit perfectly well in an Oscar-bait period tragedy.

The problem is, most people aren’t going to watch “Death on the Nile” looking for a period tragedy. If you’re one of the people who step into the theater looking for a fun, twisty mystery, Branagh’s vision of the movie will leave you disappointed. When you’re looking for clever crimes and and a thrilling sense of danger, emotional depth turns out to be a cold comfort.

“Marry Me” is a wonderful throwback to the heyday of 90s romantic comedies.

Universal/Courtesy photo

Marry Me (in theaters and on Peacock)

If you’ve desperately missed old-school romantic comedies, then “Marry Me” is for you.

Opening in theaters and streaming on Peacock this weekend, the movie is a wonderful throwback to the heyday of 90s romantic comedies. It’s the cinematic equivalent of a box of chocolates, the perfect Valentine’s Day indulgence for anyone who misses the days when Meg Ryan and Hugh Grant were box office royalty.

For anyone who hasn’t seen the trailers, Jennifer Lopez plays a pop star who marries a guy from the audience (Owen Wilson) after her pop star fiance cheats on her. The movie both causes this sequence of events to make a strange amount of sense and distinguishes itself from “Notting Hill,” the most famous “celebrity ends up with a normal guy” romcom from that time. It also manages to be surprisingly sweet and adorable, which is the most important thing.

Is it original? Not in the least. But romance is a genre that depends on delivering certain tropes in the most deeply satisfying way possible, and in that category “Marry Me” is an absolute delight.

Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning movie critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or drop her a line at themovieguruslc@gmail.com .