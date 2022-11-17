The Movie Guru: Don’t miss out on ‘Spirited’ and ‘Enola Holmes 2’

'Spirited' is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Spirited (Apple TV+)

Do you remember “Scrooged,” the 1988 Bill Murray adaptation of “A Christmas Carol”? Did you like it?

The answers to these questions will be important in determining whether you should check out Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s new movie, “Spirited.” Though it’s a fresh, charming new take on the classic story, it’s clear that the creators were big fans of the 1988 movie. It has the same irreverent spirit, sarcastic edge and secretly good heart. Add on the fact that it’s a musical with some plot twists you won’t see coming, and you have a movie that’s over the top in the best way.

In the movie, there’s an entire section of heaven whose job it is to redeem mean people through a “Christmas Carol” style routine. Reynolds is their current target, a PR guy who is a master of controversy and misinformation. Can Ferrell and the rest of the team make him change his ways, or is there truly no redeeming the irredeemable?

There are several moments where you’ll genuinely doubt the answer to that. The movie structure won’t even help, since there’s enough genuinely interesting examination of the entire concept of redemption that there’s clearly more than a yes-or-no possibility. I won’t tell you what the answer turns out to be, but it’s delivered with enough heart and genuine Christmas emotion that you’ll be happy with it.

Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix)

It’s a movie fan’s dream to find a sequel that’s even better than the original.

Thankfully, “Enola Holmes 2” is a dream come true. The movie has everything that made the original entertaining, from a fun perspective on the genre to an engaging lead and interesting mystery. It goes one step further by adding a ton of great character interaction and development, then delivers all of it at a much better pace than the original.

As the movie opens, Sherlock’s little sister is trying to get her own detective agency off the ground. Her only client is a young girl who works in a match factory, but the simple issue of a missing sister soon runs into a case Sherlock is working on. When both expand into a conspiracy that reaches all the way to the House of Lords, the Holmes siblings will need help if they want to find the truth.

Things get interesting much more quickly than they do in the original film, with a case buildup that keeps your attention the whole time. The tie-in to actual history is nice, though I won’t explain more here because it’s a plot spoiler. I also enjoyed a few key tie-ins to classic Holmes stories, all of them delivered with a flair unique to the movie.

There’s also some deeply satisfying character work. Enola and Sherlock start developing a genuine sibling relationship, and Enola’ mother gets a thoughtful reappearance. Fans of the original will also be pleased by the return of Lord Tewksbury, as well as the continued growth of his and Enola’s delightful relationship.

If you liked the original, you’ll love the sequel.

Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning movie critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or drop her a line at themovieguruslc@gmail.com .