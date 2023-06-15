The Movie Guru: ‘Elemental’ is a slow-burn charmer, but ‘The Flash’ is flawed

'The Flash' is now playing in theaters.

Elemental (in theaters)

It might not be love at first sight, but there are plenty of reasons to fall for “Elemental.”

Far from the “Zootopia”-with-a-twist cash grab some people initially feared it was, “Elemental” has its own stories to tell. It’s a sweet, warm-hearted cross-cultural romance, formulaic but full of great chemistry. It’s also a classic child-of-immigrants story, full of love, obligation, and the weight of starting your life over again. Add in some fun world-building in the Fire District, and you have a movie that grows on you like a little flame.

The movie starts with a classic immigrant journey, the first fire couple to settle in Element City. The Fire District ends up growing around their shop, which their only daughter Ember is set to inherit. When a series of accidents leads to a run-in with someone new, however, Ember has to decide whether to stay with the warm glow of tradition or blaze her own trail.

The immigrant part of the story gets the most loving detail, which means fire culture is the most beautifully realized. It’s clear from every moment that director Peter Sohn is telling his own family’s story, and anyone with a similar story will feel the love put into it.

The other element cultures don’t get as much attention as fire, with water the only other one to get any real elaboration. They’re clearly the white people of the movie, an affectionate parody that has the highly emotional water people constantly crying about their feelings. The differences between the cultures propel a lot of the story, and the results feel very organic and acknowledge both sides.

The real charm of the story lies in the relationship between Ember and her water guy, Wade. The two don’t like each other at first, but they slowly evolve a wonderful interplay with each other. You can see why they keep being drawn to each other, despite their differences, but the things keeping them apart are also very real. Watching it all, you can’t help but root for them to be together.

Just like it’s hard not to root for this movie.

Grade: Three stars

The Flash (in theaters)

I would have liked “The Flash” better if it hadn’t come out the same month as “Across the Spider-Verse.”

The movie, which has been in development for several years, tackles a lot of the same concepts as the new “Spider-Verse” but in a much less interesting, original way. It’s also less cohesive, feeling more like two movies awkwardly duct-taped together than a single coherent film. Add on an unexpectedly mean-spirited ending, and you’re left with a movie that stumbles when it should speed ahead.

Which is tragic, because parts of the movie are delightful. Somewhere in the middle of “The Flash” is the superhero buddy comedy I’ve wanted to see for years, and Ezra Miller is charming and oddly sweet as both versions of Barry. Add in the welcome return of Michael Keaton as a mature, nuanced Bruce Wayne, and you have a fantasy team-up that will exist forever in my heart.

I just wish the rest of the movie deserved them.

Grade: Two stars

Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning movie critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or drop her a line at themovieguruslc@gmail.com .