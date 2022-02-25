The Movie Guru: Finish off February with a variety of romance options

Peter Dinklage stars in “Cyrano.”

Just because Valentine’s Day is over doesn’t mean romance has to be.

There are still plenty of romantic movies available, both in theaters and on streaming. Just choose your favorite flavor, sit back, and enjoy a sweet treat that won’t add any inches to your waistline.

Cyrano (in theaters)

If you like your romances grandly tragic, possibly with a sprinkling of musical accompaniment, then “Cyrano” is the movie for you. The movie follows the classic story of a man who hides his feelings by helping another man woo the woman he loves, but is based on a stage play that swaps out the protagonist’s big nose for a case of dwarfism. Director Joe Wright imbues the film version with all the tragic romanticism that has become his trademark, along with his usual spectacle and period appropriate grace notes.

Though some parts work better than others, the shining jewel of the movie is Peter Dinklage’s performance as Cyrano. The part was written by his wife, and Dinklage imbues the character with the kind of humor, anger, cool command and secret vulnerability that feels pulled from his own life. It’s a crime he didn’t get nominated for an Oscar, but it would be even more of a crime to miss his performance.

I Want You Back (Amazon Prime)

If you like awkward comedy as much as you do romance, then you have to check out “I Want You Back.” Charlie Day and Jenny Slate play a duo desperate to break up their exes current relationships, a plan that includes a series of increasingly ridiculous situations. It also includes some quietly tender moments between Day and Slate, making them both wonder exactly who it is they really want.

The movie definitely earns its R rating, with plenty of sex-based comedy and some choices that would get the characters arrested in real life. But Day and Slate are also fantastic, both together and separately. You keep rooting for them, even when you maybe shouldn’t, and you also keep rooting for them to see what’s right in front of their noses. It’s not going to be everyone’s flavor, but if you like this kind of movie you might just fall in love.

The Royal Treatment (Netflix)

If you like your romances sweet, silly, and more than a little cheesy, then spend some time with “The Royal Treatment.” The tale of a New York hairdresser who falls for the prince of a nebulous, conveniently small country has the spirit of a 1950s romance movie pared with modern sensibilities. The kingdom looks like a studio backlot, but it’s the ladies that do most of the saving.

Though the movie is even less realistic than most romances, it also has a lighthearted, goofy charm. Mena Massoud and Laura Marano are both fun on their own and have a nice, easy chemistry together, warming to each other right along with the movie. The supporting cast offers their own entertainment value, from a loyal royal advisor to a pair of silly sidekicks. It’s the cinematic version of cotton candy, perfect if you need a rush of pure fluffy sugar.

Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning movie critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or drop her a line at themovieguruslc@gmail.com .