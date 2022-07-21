The Movie Guru: Jordan Peele’s “Nope” ambitious, “The Gray Man” predictably entertaining

"Nope" is now playing in theaters.

Universal/Courtesy photo

Nope (in theaters)

“Nope” is Jordan Peele’s biggest movie to date.

Not his best – that prize still belongs to “Get Out” – but by far his most ambitious. Opening in theaters this weekend, “Nope” is a sprawling spectacle of a film that defies both genre conventions and audience expectations. It tries to do so much that it kind of falls apart in the second half, but until you get there it’s a wild ride.

I can’t tell you too much about the plot, but I can say that it starts with siblings Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer discovering a UFO above their house. The rest of the plot is kicked off when they start trying to get a picture of it, involving various other townsfolk and sending everyone into a sci-fi/horror mash-up with a healthy amount of gore. It’s what would happen if “Jaws” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” had a baby that got to visit its uncle “Tremors” on the weekends.

Though the script can get a little muddled, especially near the end, the best parts of the movie are the cast and cinematography. The entire cast is fantastic, with Kaluuya and Palmer the shining stars of this strange constellation. It’s largely because of them that we get some incredibly tender moments in the middle of all the spectacle, and Palmer in particular deserves to be recognized during this coming awards season.

Cinematographer Hoyte Van Hooten, who has previously worked on “Tenet” and “Dunkirk,” is responsible for the movie’s massive visual scope. He makes the middle of nowhere look almost beautiful, while at the same time relentless and absolutely terrifying.

Grade: Three stars

The Gray Man (Netflix)

“The Gray Man” is a movie you’ve seen a dozen times before, but it’s entertaining enough you won’t mind seeing it again.

Premiering this weekend on Netflix, the movie takes the old “assassin hunted by other assassins” trope and combines it with the “tough guy has soft feelings for young girl” trope. Then it gives the whole thing a nice polish, bringing it to life with a solid cast and some fairly zippy dialogue. Add in some good fight scenes, and you end up with a more satisfying experience than some of the bigger budget blockbusters out there.

Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors behind “Avengers: Endgame,” give the movie a slick visual polish. Ryan Gosling, the assassin who’s being hunted for knowing too much, has a good balance between sass-master and tough guy with a secret heart of gold. Chris Evans is playing against his usual type as the sadistic killer in charge of the hunt, and he brings enough panache to the role that he’s clearly enjoying himself. Ana de Armas and Alfre Woodard aren’t onscreen nearly enough, but when they are they’re a delight.

There’s nothing new in “The Gray Man,” but if you like action movies there’s plenty here to like.

Grade: Two and a half stars

Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning movie critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or drop her a line at themovieguruslc@gmail.com .