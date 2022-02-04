The Movie Guru: “Moonfall” a ridiculous disaster of a movie

Roland Emmerich’s latest movie, “Moonfall,” opens this weekend.

©Lionsgate/Courtesy photo

It’s getting harder and harder to remember that director Roland Emmerich once made one of the greatest sci-fi disaster epics of all time.

That movie was “Independence Day,” the story of how everyone on Earth banded together to defeat alien invaders. It could get a little cheesy at times, but it balanced action, humor and emotion so well that many credit it with inventing the modern blockbuster. As long as you do the smart thing and wipe its poorly-made sequel from your memory, it’s still a lot of fun to watch.

Emmerich’s latest movie does exactly none of those things.

Opening in theaters this weekend, “Moonfall” is so obviously a wannabe “Independence Day” that it’s painful to watch. It sets up many of the same elements — family issues balanced by space drama, a desperate journey into space, the smart guy with the elderly parent also being a key part of the comic relief — and horrendously fails at every one of them. Even worse, it takes itself too seriously to fall into the so-bad-it’s-good category. It’s just really, really bad.

The movie starts with an “incident” during a space mission that leaves one astronaut dead and another disgraced because of his stories of a mysterious space entity. Fast forward several years later, and a super-smart janitor discovers that the moon is about to crash into Earth. Is it connected to the space entity? Is there anything they can do to save Earth? Will you care about the answer to any of these questions?

The answer to the last one, unfortunately, is a resounding no. The movie tries off and on to push the audience’s emotional buttons, using everything from dementia to estrangement to randomly killing off characters, but the dialogue is so genuinely awful that none of it matters. The actors try their hardest to make something real of it, but they’re all faced with an impossible task. Not even Michael Peña can make his character actually be funny, even though he’s hilarious in pretty much every other role he’s been in.

It would have been fairly easy to make the entire movie hilarious. The plot is so ridiculous it’s almost a parody of this kind of movie already, particularly the revelation about what’s going on with the moon. The genre accommodates a lot of hand-wavy science nonsense, but the level in “Moonfall” is the sort of nonsense you usually find in cartoons. All it would have taken was letting the actors play up the ridiculousness rather than try to ignore it, and this movie might have been as fun as some of the trailers made it seem.

As it is, though, the only way to enjoy yourself watching “Moonfall” is to make fun of it. That, or just watch “Independence Day” again.

Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning movie critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or drop her a line at themovieguruslc@gmail.com .