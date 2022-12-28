The Movie Guru: The best movies of 2022

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' is streaming on Showtime, or with the Showtime add-on for either Hulu or Prime Video.

Best Everything: Everything Everywhere All at Once

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is the movie no one was expecting, but one that everyone should see at least once. A comedic sci-fi epic that also manages to be a profoundly touching family drama, the movie comes together so perfectly you can’t imagine it being any other way. Michelle Yeoh delivers the performance of her life as Evelyn Wang, who has to deal with both tax troubles and saving the multiverse, but the entire cast is incredible. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll never look at either yourself or the universe the same way again.

Where to find it: Stream it on Showtime, or with the Showtime add-on for either Hulu or Prime Video.

Best Historic Drama: Till

Emmett Till’s story is a tough one to hear, but it’s hard to believe it could be told any better than “Till.” The movie frames the horrific murder from the perspective of Mamie Till-Mobley, Emmett’s mother, and follows her through her pursuit of justice for her son. Danielle Deadwyler delivers a fantastic, award-worthy performance as Till-Mobley, making the movie even more of a heartbreaking, unforgettable experience.

Where to find it: You can rent or purchase the movie on Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, or Apple TV.

Best Pure Shot of Feelings: Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

If you remember the YouTube shorts from the 2010s, you have some idea of just how sweet and hopeful this movie really is. Unlike those shorts, however, the movie also has a beautiful message about grief and healing that turns it into something profound. You can’t help but root for Marcel as he deals with both the challenges and little joys in his life, and by the time the credits roll the world will feel like a slightly more magical place.

Where to find it: You can rent or purchase the movie on Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, or Apple TV.

Best Popcorn Movie: Top Gun: Maverick

There’s a lot to be said for a well-made movie designed to entertain as many people as possible. “Top Gun: Maverick” is a textbook example of a crowd-pleaser, designed for cheers, tears, and gasps at every possible turn. The best part is that everything is done really well, from the epic plane shots to character arcs that are actually satisfying to watch. No matter how you felt about the original, it’s worth taking to the skies for this one.

Where to find it: You can rent or purchase the movie on Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, or Apple TV.

Best Non-English Language Movie: RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt)

Nobody can do an epic like Bollywood, but this is an epic even by Bollywood standards. The tale of two men who become both friends and enemies during India’s struggle for independence, the movie combines genres in a way that should be impossible. It’s an action movie, a crime thriller, a superhero epic, and a glitzy musical in turns, with each genre getting the creative team’s full love and respect. If you’re willing to read subtitles, “RRR” will be one of the most entertaining movies you see this year.

Where to find it: Stream the movie on Netflix

Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning movie critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or drop her a line at themovieguruslc@gmail.com .