The Movie Guru: “The Sandman,” “Blood and Treasure,” and other bingeworthy streaming shows

The Sandman (Netflix)

If you like Neil Gaiman or just need more dark, high-quality fantasy media in your life, you definitely need to try “The Sandman.” You don’t need to have read the comic book series to enjoy the show, which follows the Lord of Dreams through a tense imprisonment and his journey to reclaim his place in the outside world. (If you do know the comics, rest assured that Gaiman himself oversaw the adaptation.)

It’s darker than a lot of Gaiman’s other works that have made it to the screen – the trigger warnings for the show are very serious. Still, there are some deeply beautiful sequences you won’t find anywhere else. Tom Sturridge is fantastic as the Lord of Dreams, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste is an absolute treasure as his sister Death. It’s nothing like you’ve ever seen before, and it’ll linger with you long after you finish the last episode.

Blood and Treasure (Paramount+)

Way back in 2019, CBS delivered a romantic, fast-paced modern spin on the “Indiana Jones” genre with “Blood and Treasure.” An FBI agent/history nerd had to team up with his ex-girlfriend, who also happened to be a professional thief, to find Cleopatra’s mummy and save the world in the process. It was a tense, twisty ride chock full of great characters and excellent performances, and I was thrilled when a second season was announced.

Then COVID happened, and the show seemingly vanished. Thankfully, it’s back on Paramount+, with a second season that’s just as good as the first. All of your favorite characters from the first season are back, with relationships that have grown and changed since the first season. The new adventure still has plenty of surprises even for fans of the genre, including a big twist that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Netflix)

It’s the animated horror comedy you never knew you needed. Based on a series of graphic novels, the show follows two teens that make their home at Phoenix Parks, a villainous version of Dollywood with a deeply menacing welcome message. Demons and murderous ghosts show up almost immediately, some of which turn out to be surprisingly friendly, and the two teens have to solve an entire host of problems if they don’t want to end up sacrificed.

The show delivers a lot of sweetness with an unexpectedly wicked edge, never forgetting to deliver the horror along with the heartwarming. With season two dropping mid-October, now is the perfect time to catch up.



Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

If you’ve ever been tempted to jump into “Star Trek” but have no idea where to start, this might just be the series for you. An animated comedy about the lives of the lowest-ranked members on a second-contact starship, “Lower Decks” manages to be both consistently hilarious yet remain true to the spirit of Star Trek. Mostly goofy and warm-hearted, it’ll occasionally sneak up and deliver a dramatic or emotional gut-punch at the best possible moment. Even if you’ve never thought about trying “Star Trek,” fans of lighter-hearted sci-fi will find a lot here to love.

