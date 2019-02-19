The new Colorado FIVE, featuring Bryan Redniss of The Rose in Edwards

For 11 years, the Denver FIVE has honored influential chefs in the Mile High City. For its 12th installment, the group chosen by LSE Consulting has expanded to the Colorado FIVE, selecting five chefs from across the state that exemplifies the passion, creativity and purpose that has become the staple of Colorado dining.

Bryan Redniss, chef-owner of The Rose in Edwards, is thrilled to be on the short list featuring some impressive chefs from Colorado.

"I was like, 'Do you have the right number?'" he said of getting the call. "I'm inspired by so many chefs around here and I look up to so many other chefs around here, so I was truly honored when they called me."

Rounding out the Colorado FIVE are Jim Pittenger, chef-owner of Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs (which Foursquare ranked at the 4th best hot dog restaurant in the country); Josh Niernberg, chef-owner of Bin 707, TacoParty and DinnerParty in Grand Junction; Duane Walker, consulting chef of the Bid Red F Restaurant Group; and Kevin Grossi, chef-owner of the Regional in Fort Collins.

In addition to the Colorado FIVE, the group also recognizes beverage crews.

The beverage crew lineup is made up of Jayme Henderson and Steve Steese, both of whom are co-founders of The Storm Cellar, a winery in Hotchkiss; as well as Jen Mattioni, co-owner and bar manager of the Denver-based Q House.

"This year, we're making a deliberate effort to expand our reach way beyond Denver," Leigh Sullivan of FIVE said in the announcement. "It's not just Denver that's experiencing a restaurant boom, but the entire state, and it was important to all of us to spread the love and round out this year's crop of chefs and beverage greats with folks that represent the whole of Colorado."

She added that areas like Grand Junction, the Vail Valley and Fort Collins are chock-full of restaurants that are adding momentum to the state's restaurant climate.

"I started FIVE to help Denver cement its rightful place as a food city and the result was beyond my wildest dreams," she said. "Twelve successful years later, I recognize the need to expand our reach throughout this beautiful state as a way to highlight all of the cool people doing cool things.”

The Colorado FIVE will be getting together throughout the year for special events featuring all five chefs, including at The Rose in Edwards. Dates are still to be determined. Visit http://www.fivecolorado.com for more information.

Welcome to The Rose

When Redniss and his wife, Jessica — then-fiance — launched The Rose in 2013, the line was out the door.

Prior to opening the restaurant in The Riverwalk at Edwards, Redniss used to film snowboarding all over the world, which is where he got his passion and inspiration for a restaurant of his own.

With no training when he started, he's had to learn as he goes. He keeps it simple, though, by staying true to himself.

"A lot of it came from when I was traveling (and) filming snowboarding," he said of his menu, "but to be honest, a lot of it is what I like to eat personally."

In March, The Rose will celebrate six years of business, and Redniss will celebrate six years of being a chef — now with some hardware to show.

"Thank you to my entire staff and all of our customers here in the valley for supporting us," he said. "We've been very fortunate with our following. I'm just in shock."

Assistant editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.