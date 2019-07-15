The New York Philharmonic is coming to Bravo! Vail. Here’s a breakdown of the orchestra’s 6 performances.

Conrad Tao, an up-and-coming pianist in the classical music world, will perform Beethoven and Brahms on July 20 with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra.

IF YOU GO … What: New York Philharmonic in residence at Bravo! Vail When: July 17-24, 6 p.m. Where: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail Cost: Lawn $29, Pavilion, $49 - $159 More information: Visit bravovail.org or call 877-812-5700

The New York Philharmonic Orchestra, America’s first symphony orchestra, returns to the Bravo! Vail Music Festival for its 16th annual residency, which runs this year from July 17-24. Their residency marks the end of Bravo! Vail 2019’s full orchestra programming, with the festival closing on Aug. 1.

As one of the oldest orchestras in the world, the Philharmonic plays a leading role in the international cultural soundscape. Ranging from classic orchestral pieces of Rachmaninoff and Brahms to film scores and Cole Porter, the programs the Philharmonic has prepared provide a wide range of listening experiences.

Here’s the breakdown for each performance:

Van Zweden’s Return: Beethoven Eroica, July 17

The masterful maestro Jaap van Zweden, former music director of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, returns to Vail in his inaugural season as music director of New York Philharmonic. This program takes on the full range of the human experience, from the devastating intensity of Shostakovich’s Chamber Symphony for Strings to the unbridled exuberance of Beethoven’s triumphant Symphony No. 3 Eroica.

Legendary Movie Music, July 18

British maestro Alexander Joel makes his Vail debut with an evening of classical favorites from the golden age of Hollywood to today’s blockbusters. Enjoy famous themes from the scores of “Vertigo,” “The Godfather,” “Star Wars,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “An American in Paris.”

Hadelich Plays Britten, July 19

Violinist Augustin Hadelich—recently named Musical America’s 2018 “Instrumentalist of the Year”—brings British composer Britten’s profoundly emotional Violin Concerto to Bravo! Vail. The program is followed by Symphony No. 2 by Rachmaninoff, one of the composer’s best-known compositions.

Beethoven & Brahms, July 20

Conrad Tao, a rising star in classical music, makes his Vail debut with Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 2. That will be followed by Brahms’ Symphony No. 1, which took him nearly 20 years to compose.

An Evening Of Cole Porter, July 23

Don your flapper garb and hop back in time to the 1920s for An Evening with Cole Porter, the legendary Broadway and Hollywood composer and lyricist who wrote musical “Kiss Me, Kate” and the 1958 Disney film “Aladdin.” “Anything Goes” at this elegant tribute led by Grammy award-winning conductor Bramwell Tovey with guest vocalists.

Tovey & Bronfman, July 24

The New York Philharmonic’s finale features colloquillaly known “Rach 3,” – that’s Piano Concerto No. 3 by Rachmaninoff. Led by Yefim Bronfman, the program will also feature Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4.