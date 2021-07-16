The New York Philharmonic returns to Bravo! Vail for a week of performances

Jaap van Zweden, The Music Director of the New York Philharmonic, will conduct the orchestra in four concert performances at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater this week

The New York Philharmonic returns to the Vail Valley this week for their residency with Bravo! Vail. As the oldest symphony orchestra in America and one of the most prominent in the world, the New York Philharmonic has been a highlight at Bravo! Vail since they began performing at the festival in 2003. The full orchestra will give six concerts at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater between July 21 and July 28, and the New York Philharmonic String Quartet will stage a chamber concert on Tuesday, July 20 at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

Tuesday’s chamber performance starts at 7 p.m. and features the New York Philharmonic String Quartet performing Mendelssohn and Schumann, accompanied by Bravo! Vail Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott on the piano.

The full orchestra will take the stage for the first time on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to present Beethoven’s Piano Concert No. 4 and Mozart’s Symphony No. 40. All of this week’s performances will be conducted by the Music Director of the New York Philharmonic, Jaap van Zweden. Wednesday’s show features the highly acclaimed pianist Daniil Trifonov, who the Times of London has described as, “without question the most astounding pianist of our age”.

On Friday, van Zweden conducts soloist Carter Brey on the cello to deliver Franz Joseph Haydn’s beautifully poised cello concerto, and the orchestra will also perform Carlos Simon’s Fate Now Conquers and Tchaikovsky’s Souvenir de Florence. Friday’s performance is the final show to be available on Bravo! Vail’s livestream, for which tickets are available for $15 on the Bravo! Vail website.

Saturday evening, the orchestra will perform Shostakovich’s electrifying Concerto No. 1 for Piano, Trumpet, and Strings, featuring Conrad Tao on piano and New York Philharmonic Principal Trumpeter Christopher Martin. Other works this evening include Jessie Montgomery’s Records From A Vanishing City, inspired by the composer’s memories of music while growing up in New York City, and Haydn’s “Oxford” Symphony.

Jaap van Zweden conducts his final performance of the residency on Sunday night, starting with Julia Perry’s Study for Orchestra before leading pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet in Ravel’s jazzy, mercurial, and supremely entertaining Piano Concerto in G. The night closes with Stravinsky’s Suite from Pulcinella.

Chamber Music and Free Concerts

This week at Bravo! Vail also features a number of smaller chamber performances and free community concerts happening around the valley. Tickets are free for all of the performances listed below, but reservations are required on the Bravo! Vail website.

The award-winning Viano String Quartet will perform three free chamber concerts this week, two at the Vail Interfaith Chapel and one on the Bravo! Vail Music Box stage which will be located at the EagleVail Pavilion

On Tuesday at 1 p.m., Bravo! Vail Piano Fellows Dominic Cheli and Chaeyoung Park will join the award-winning Viano String Quartet for an afternoon of Beethoven and Franck at the Vail Interfaith Chapel. Formed in 2015 at the Colburn Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles, the Viano String Quartet recently won first prize at the 2019 Banff International String Quartet Competition.

“I take special joy every season bringing our Piano Fellows together with our Chamber Musicians in Residence,” said Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott. “Playing chamber music and exploring that incredibly rich repertoire is a tremendous source of inspiration and connection.”

The Viano String Quartet will give another performance on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Vail Interfaith Chapel, this time playing Caroline Shaw’s ‘Evergreen’ and Dvorak’s Op. 106 quartet. Later that day, at 6 p.m., the quartet will give their final free performance on the Bravo! Vail Music Box stage which will be located at the EagleVail Pavilion.

There are also two Little Listeners @ The Library performances taking place this week. These performances are 30 minutes long and designed for kids to interact with festival musicians and introduce music and instruments in an approachable, accessible way. The first show is at 2:30 p.m. on Monday at the Gypsum Public Library, and another on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at the Eagle Public Library. Tickets are free, but reservations are required.

For more information, and to purchase tickets or make reservations for any of the above performances, visit bravovail.org.