‘The Par D Roundup’ showcases new works by Carrie Fell

Fell says to expect a quintessential Carrie Fell show with lots of color and fun at Galerie Züger.

Carrie Fell Gallery/Courtesy photo

Even though we haven’t seen her in a while in person, Carrie Fell’s work can be seen all over the Vail Valley. Denver-based Fell will be back this weekend revealing a new book and new art.

The pandemic allowed Fell to look back on her long career, much of which has been spent in Vail Valley galleries, and put together a book that showcased some of her works and writings. The result was a 560-page book that weighs 10 pounds and is two inches thick and costs $350. It’s titled “The Art of Carrie Fell — A Retrospective Review: 1994-2020.”

“Without that pause during COVID, I would have never had found the time to do this, and it was such a daunting task,” Fell said.

During the pandemic, Fell worked on her new book that reflects on her career that spans over 25 years.

Carrie Fell Gallery/Courtesy photo

To tackle the project, she enlisted the help of Heather Clancy, who has known Fell since 2005, and another friend, Dana Giddens, who helped Fell organize the book. Fell’s niece, Caylynn Abbott, helped her pour over 4,000 images of works Fell had done from the mid-’90s until present day.

“It’s a piece of art for your table, but I don’t want it to collect dust, this is something you should open often and read with a glass of wine or cup of coffee,” Fell said.

Fell will be doing a reading and book signing at the Bookworm of Edwards on Saturday at noon.

In addition to the author event, Fell will be featured at Galerie Züger in Solaris in Vail Village on Friday and Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m.

“What I’m bringing to the art show is a true quintessential Carrie Fell show full of the favorites with lots of color and lots of fun,” Fell said.

Carrie Fell will showcase one of her originals, “Midori Nights”, at Galerie Züger this weekend.

Carrie Fell Gallery/Courtesy Photo

The art show is called “The Par D Roundup,” a play on the word “party” and coming back together again.

“The galleries in Vail have supported me throughout my whole career and I’m proud to be one of their sought after artists and I’m bringing a show that puts my stamp on that,” Fell said.

Fell will also have her new book for sale at Galerie Züger.

“Even though the book came out in the winter of 2020, it feels like it is still so new because it hasn’t had much play due to us not being able to have many gatherings or shows,” Fell said. “But coming in person is great, I get to see people’s reactions and this allows people to come see how beautiful it is. It is a substantial collection of art and something you can commit to as a collector, the book is a piece of art in itself.”