The Philadelphia Orchestra returns to the Bravo! Vail music festival for a six-concert residency July 5–13

If you go ... What: The Philadelphia Orchestra in residence at Bravo! Vail When: July 7–13, 6 p.m. Where: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail Cost: Lawn tickets $28, Pavilion seats $44-$109 More information: bravovail.org or 877-812-5700

Under the helm of Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, The Philadelphia Orchestra returns to Bravo! Vail for a six-concert residency July 5–13. The residency includes classic orchestral pieces, film scores, Hilary Hahn’s long-awaited Bravo! debut, and Bravo! Vail’s premiere opera production of Puccini’s Tosca.

Not sure which to attend? Here are five programs to choose from:

An enchanting opening: Hilary Hahn Plays Mendelssohn on July 5

The Philadelphia Orchestra residency opens with a revelatory program conducted by Principal Guest Conductor Stéphane Denève and features the anticipated Bravo! debut of Hilary Hahn, an internationally-celebrated violinist. She will be performing Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, one of the most well-known violin concertos in history. You may recognize the next piece in her repertoire, Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” from its appearance in the Walt Disney 1940 animated film “Fantasia.” The program closes with Ravel’s dreamy “Daphnis et Chloé Suite No. 2.”

Fun for everyone, even the kids: Denève Conducts: Magic Of Music on July 6

All ages and all level of music lovers will enjoy this program that evokes childlike energy through the magic of music. The program includes the Overture to “William Tell,” Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf,” selections from “Harry Potter,” and Britten’s beloved “Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra.”

Date night: Brahms Piano Concerto 2 on July 7

Brahms and Prokofiev, famed Romantic era composers, make a great date night combination, and it’s not just because of the name of the era in which they were active. Pianist Nicholas Angelich, considered “one of the greatest living interpreters of Brahms” by The Huffington Post, will play “Piano Concerto No. 2,” a piece showcasing the beauty and versatility of the instrument. The evening concludes with Prokofiev’s poignant, intoxicating “Suite from Romeo and Juliet,” a concise snapshot of the full-length ballet.

Classical masterpieces: Mozart & Rachmaninoff on July 12

“Masquerade” by living female composer Anne Clyne opens the program. Then, the highlight of the program is Mozart’s beloved Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor, which Mozart himself soloed and conducted at its premiere. Bravo!’s version features the young, bright pianist Song-Jin Cho, who, in 2015 won the First Prize at the Chopin International Competition in Warsaw. The evening concludes with the First Symphony of Rachmaninoff, which was initially received as a failure, but is now seen as a dynamic representation of the Russian symphonic tradition. Pavilion seats are sold-out, but lawn seating is still available.

Once-in-a-lifetime: Tosca on July 11 & 13

Bravo! Vail is bringing Puccini’s popular opera, “Tosca,” to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. In the outdoor setting, coupled with a dramatic stage set, Yannick Nézet-Séguin—currently music director of the Metropolitan Opera—leads an all-star cast, two choruses, and The Philadelphia Orchestra. The show is performed in Italian, with English supertitles. Pavilion seats are sold-out, but lawn seating is still available.