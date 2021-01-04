’The Promise of the Butterfly,’ film by Vail native, launches for streaming on Amazon Prime Video

“The Promise of the Butterfly,” an underground independent film by Edwards native Meredith Kirkman and her filmmaking partner Andrew Tamarkin, is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

The film first premiered at the 2019 Vail Film Festival, putting an avant-garde spin on a classic coming-of-age journey. Set in Chicago, where Kirkman and Tamarkin went to college, protagonist Doran balances his job as a part-time flower delivery boy with endless journaling and biking. Caught between pressures from his mother and his undecided future, he encounters a mute dancer who takes him on an unexpected journey into himself.

"The Promise of the Butterfly," directed by Vail native Meredith Kirkman and her filmmaking partner Andrew Tamarkin, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 30, 2020.

Special to the Daily

Kirkman and Tamarkin have described their first feature film as an ode to the millennial artist. It is one of the first, if not the first, film to be produced, directed and launched by a Vail native that has hit Amazon Prime for wide distribution.

“This slice-of-life film slowly reveals plot and hidden analogies,” said Kirkman, the film’s director and co-producer. “Music and dance offset each other like characters of their own, shedding light on the wonders the two mediums provide for human connection. Audiences have adored the originality of both artistic realms.”

“The Promise of the Butterfly is a coming-of-age story about an artist made by coming-of-age artists themselves,” said Tamarkin, the film’s writer and co-producer. “Everyone who worked on this project lived and breathed the film’s message. We are overjoyed at the wide acclaim the film has achieved. It’s relatable.”

To learn more about The Promise of the Butterfly and its creators, see: http://www.thepromiseofthebutterfly.com.