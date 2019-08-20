The recently-renovated Spa Anjali at Beaver Creek offers a chill-bucket-filling spa experience

In addition to treatment rooms and a fitness center, the renovated Spa Anjali also offers an outdoor pool and hot tubs to relax in.

Vail Valley locals and visitors may know the Spa Anjali local wellness space from its tried-and-true location at The Westin Riverfront in Avon, which is still thriving. But here’s a piece of news: Spa Anjali Beaver Creek is now open inside The Charter Beaver Creek.

My fiancé and I recently visited on a Tuesday evening. Navigating the property wasn’t super simple, but once we made to the spa, it was easy to enjoy the freshly-renovated mountain wellness space — 18,000 square feet, including nine treatment rooms, a full nail salon and a fitness center.

“Our intention behind the Spa Anjali Beaver Creek transformation was to create a space that would be welcoming from the moment you walk through the door,” said Michele Townsend, manager of Spa Anjali Beaver Creek. “An oasis with soft lighting, comfortable furniture and a few green trees to ensure that a day at the spa leaves you rested and rejuvenated after your service of choice.”

The Nature’s Remedy treatment helped me drop out of my busy week and into a state of full relaxation. The massage therapist offered me a CBD tincture to begin, and the 80-minute treatment followed with an uplifting CBD massage, complemented by an inspiring blend of grapefruit, lemon myrtle and spearmint meant. That combination, I learned, is meant to restore energy and assist with memory and concentration.

Visitors to Spa Anjali Beaver Creek can enjoy a steam room, sauna, an outdoor pool and hot tubs overlooking Beaver Creek Mountain. Fitness offerings include an indoor lap pool and a workout center featuring cardio and weight training equipment. Gym rats can try out Peloton bikes, participating in live and past cycling classes via screen.

The Spa Anjali concept was created by Gaye Steinke, East West Hospitality’s vice president of spa and wellness. Located in the former Spa Struck space inside The Charter, 95% of the previous spa equipment was donated to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley. But donating old equipment instead of throwing it away isn’t the only avenue Spa Anjali’s taken towards sustainability.

“The new Spa Anjali Beaver Creek uses only green skin care products in our rejuvenating spa treatments and offers incredible mountain views from our stunning outdoor pool,” said Steinke, who also helped to create Allegria Spa at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek and the Ritz Carlton Spa Lake Tahoe.

Spa Anjali Beaver Creek also features a retail boutique carrying active wear, robes, gifts and a wide variety of green skin care lines. Each product line was hand-selected, based on the company’s commitment to organic living and sustainable and ethical business practices. Some brands on sale include Eminence, Coola, Scentered Aromatherapy and Lacuna Botanicals.

My post-treatment memory is a little foggy, to be honest, as the experience seemed to really fill my chill bucket, especially as I was able to unwind in the “Zen Den” relaxation room with a glass of bubbly champagne.

“It’s hard to pick just one thing to be most excited about, as this whole project has been an adventure to be part of,” Townsend said. “One item that I’m looking forward to launching is the new menu. Don’t worry, we have kept the classic spa favorites, but have also included a few of our own favorites as well. With the new menu also comes new products; products that we have found and love that are organic and feel great on the skin.”

For more information or to book a treatment at Spa Anjali Beaver Creek, call 970-845-2225 or visit http://www.spaanjalibeavercreek.com.