The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch reopens with social distancing guidelines Friday
The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch will re-open for the summer season on Friday, May 29. All interactions in the hotel will follow Eagle County green-blue-black phase guidelines, adhere to social distancing recommendations as well as administer the Marriot Cleanliness Council requirements on cleaning and safety standards.
Summer offerings at the hotel include:
- The Edge of Wild: Provides $200 resort credit when you stay 3 nights or more.
- Tee up and Wind Down: One or two rounds of golf at Red Sky Ranch Golf Course for overnight guests and valet parking
- The Treat You: Club level guests to stay four nights, while paying for three. Stay from June 29-September 7
- Stay Longer, Experience More: Stay three nights and save 15% or stay four nights or more nights and save 20%
- In-Room Camping Experience for the kids: Designed for children ages 5 to 12, Bachelor’s Lil’ Campout package brings the excitement of a camping experience to the comfort of your luxury guest room with a 5’ x 5’ teepee complete with Ritz-Carlton linens and featherbed.
- Dining: WYLD will be open both indoors and on the terrace daily serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. In-room dining will also be available for breakfast and dinner as well as the outdoor Fireside Bar serving the Mountainside Terrace and pool area with food and beverages.
- Spa: The spa will be open for service appointments and retail on Wednesdays – Sundays by appointment.
- Outdoor activities: Tennis, daily guided hikes, golf and the Ritz Kids program are in development and will launch in mid-June.
