The Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch turns 20

Tricia Swenson, Kristin Yantis, Stacey and Chris Romer pose with their new hats. Hats were given away as a nod to the western heritage of Bachelor Gulch.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

The Ritz Carlton, Bachelor Gulch celebrated a milestone anniversary with a party on Thursday night for longtime patrons and local notables. The landmark hotel at the base of Bachelor Gulch on Beaver Creek Mountain honored the past while looking forward to its future with its Celebration at Elevation event.

“The Celebration at Elevation is an evening to commemorate all that has been accomplished in the past 20 years and to thank the partners, friends and the ownership group that have helped make The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch the iconic premier resort that it is today,” said Dan Dickhart, the property’s general manager.

Guests were greeted by a woman wearing a “champagne dress” – a gown with a tiered hoop structure with glasses filled with champagne surrounding it. There was also a specialty cocktail created for the evening called The Parkitecture” using Bachelor’s bourbon, which is a single barrel bourbon from Breckenridge Brewery blended exclusively for the hotel, and named after the architectural style of The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch. The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch drew its inspiration from the lodges of the National Parks. Think Old Faithful Lodge in Yellowstone National Park and those characteristics carry into the design of this iconic structure.

Guests were greeted by a woman wearing a champagne dress at the 20th anniversary party of the Ritz Carlton, Bachelor Gulch on Thursday.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

Guests mixed and mingled while appetizers like mini tuna tacos and Colorado lamb lollipops were passed around but a crowd gathered at of the hottest feature of the evening, a hat station where guests could choose the color, style, hatbands and other embellishments for a unique gift they were able to take home.

The hat station was a nod to the Ritz Carlton, Bachelor Gulch’s western heritage, but there was plenty of focus on the latest food and beverage offerings with the expansion of the Fireside Bar and WYLD Terrace bar, the opening of SAKABA and the addition of The Market and Buffalo Terrace Bar.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Most recently we opened a private dining room, The Edge of WYLD, a beautiful space for private dinners and celebrations,” Dickhart said.

Executive Chef Jasper Schneider and his team created a beautiful spread showcasing dishes from the collection of restaurants on the property. From WYLD, they served American Snake River Farms Wagyu with homemade Worcestershire Sauce was a favorite and so was the black truffle mac and cheese. There was also a caviar station with Imperial Ossetra Caviar, chive crème fraiche and blini.

The salad display made an impression. Behind the iceberg wedge crab Louis salad and the ultimate wedge served with Nuskee bacon and Maytag blue cheese was the lettuce wall. Bachelor Gulch was a lettuce farming and ranching area at the turn of the century. Lettuce grown in the high country was loaded on rail cars filled with snow to keep the lettuce fresh and shipped to Denver and Leadville.

There were also flavors of Sakaba shared with the party-goers. Toro nigari, fresh wasabi house soy, Hokkaido uni toast and Kinmadi yuzu kosho were served.

In addition to the happenings inside WYLD restaurant, the Ritz Carlton, Bachelor Gulch had an ice bar and lounge area outside.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

The guests danced through the decades with music provided by the Walton Stout Band of the Jordan Kahn Music Company. The various genres of music the band played represent the fun apres ski and music experience hosted every day during the ski season at the Ritz Carlton, Bachelor Gulch.

Come celebrate with the Ritz Carlton, Bachelor Gulch this winter. The property underwent a full renovation of guest rooms and suites and refreshed the communal spaces like the lobby and the stately Great Room with the help of Simon Hamui Design Studio.