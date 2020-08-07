The Runaway Grooms release music video for ‘Wildflower’ shot with VHS camera

The Runaway Grooms released "Tied to the Sun" in March, featuring the song "Wildflower." The local band shot a music video for "Wildflower," released on Friday and shot with a VHS camera.

Special to the Daily

With their debut album in March surpassing 100,000 streams, The Runaway Grooms are continuing to navigate the Colorado music scene and expanding its reach across the country. On Friday, the local band released a music video on YouTube and its website that was shot with a VHS video camera, giving it a special, unique, nostalgic feel. The music video is for The Runaway Grooms’ new track “Wildflower,” a track featured on the band’s debut album, “Tied to the Sun.”

The music video “brings viewers into a world made of friends, smiles and community, which we could all use a bit more of during these times,” a release from the band states.

From making music, hiking mountains, river running and just hanging out, the music video captures summertime in Colorado in a candid and vintage style. It was produced by LA filmmaker and screenwriter Chris Tobin, who said he wanted to “show the lifestyle of a Runaway Groom, and who these guys are: Living freely in the mountains, working to create beautiful and diverse sounds, and always with a smile.”

Born from the rich culture of the Colorado mountains, The Runaway Grooms are advancing the musical sounds of the high country into a diverse blend of Americana tones derived from Southern Rock influences of The Allman Brothers Band melded with eclectic grooves similar to legends like the Grateful Dead. Between dueling guitar solos, the fullness and raw power of a screaming lap steel guitar, and three-part harmonies, The Runaway Grooms are gaining a following in the Colorado music scene while expanding their reach all across the country.

For more information, visit The Runaway Grooms on social media — and check out “Wildflower” on YouTube or the band’s website.