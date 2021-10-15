The Runaway Grooms release new album Friday

Album cover art for The Runaway Grooms’ “Violet Lane”

Courtesy photo

Local rock band The Runaway Grooms are set to release a new high-energy album called “Violet Lane” on Friday, October 22.

The new album will be available on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

The Groom’s first album brings listeners on a journey from beautiful bright folk stories to a more worldly psychedelic experience ending in a 13 minute instrumental. “Violet Lane” continues that journey and brings listeners into the broader world of funk rock and jam band Americana.

The album was produced and recorded right here in the valley on Violet Lane in Eagle by local sound engineer Brett Scott of Altitude AV. Furthermore the album was mixed and mastered by Jeremy Horn, former sound engineer at legendary Ardent Studios in Memphis TN.

With pocket grooves, expansive tones, and syncopated rhythms, “Violet Lane” captures elements of funk and psychedelic rock while still celebrating the traditional songwriting roots of older jam bands like The Grateful Dead and The Allman Brothers Band.

Each song on this album is unique in its own right, but all come together to create an eclectic blend of lively rock music that is as colorful as its beautifully intricate album cover (pen drawn by artist Shane Sedlak). Because the album in its entirety is such a work of art, The Grooms will be releasing the album on vinyl, which can be pre-ordered now by contacting therunawaygrooms@gmail.com .

The Runaway Grooms just returned from their first national tour, visiting nearly 20 different states, and continue to make headway in the Colorado jam scene, playing stages like Mishawaka Amphitheater, and selling out Shakedown Bar in Vail. The band’s tour schedule and additional information can be found at therunawaygrooms.com or by following them on social media.