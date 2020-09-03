The Runaway Grooms set to perform Drive-By Concert Series over Labor Day Weekend

The Runaway Grooms performed at the Vilar Performing Arts Center this summer as part of its Ghost Light Series with limited live audience attendance. The Runaway Grooms will perform across the valley Friday and Saturday as part of the band's Drive-By Concert Series.

The idea behind The Runaway Grooms’ Drive-By Concert Series over Labor Day Weekend is simple.

“The concept really is we’re able to play music, the community’s able to enjoy music and third — and foremost — we want a win-win for local businesses,” said Zach Gilliam, the band’s bassist and vocalist.

The Drive-By Concert Series will feature The Runaway Grooms playing concerts from a mobile stage at four different stops, performing an hour set at each location. Attendees can win a variety of giveaway items from the event’s sponsors, including The Bunkhouse in Minturn, Ein Prosit in Avon, the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards and Bonfire Brewing in Eagle.

The schedule for the four performances is:

Friday

The Bunk House (Minturn), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Ein Prosit (Avon), 6 p.m.

Riverwalk Theater (Edwards), 7:30 p.m.

Bonfire Brewing (Eagle), 9 p.m.

Masks and social distancing protocols will be in place. Attendees are encouraged by the band to support the local businesses and arrive early to catch the full set. Shows are free to attend, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

“The idea is to go out and promote local businesses,” Gilliam said.

The Runaway Grooms will be performing from a mobile stage during the Drive-By Concert Series.

While the collaborative concept came easily through relationships between the band and businesses in the community, the logistics of a mobile stage for concerts at multiple locations proved a little more challenging.

“We’re going to fit on there just right, the five of us,” Gilliam said. “Or that’s the idea anyways.”

For more information about The Runaway Grooms, follow the band on Facebook and Instagram, or visit https://therunawaygrooms.com/. In March, the band released its debut album, “Tied to the Sun,” surpassing 100,000 streams. The band also recently released a music video for one of the songs on the album, “Wildflower,” recorded entirely with a VHS camera.

