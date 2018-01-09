The Sebastian launches Vintner Dinner Series in Vail
January 9, 2018
VAIL — This winter, The Sebastian-Vail is launching a Vintner Dinner Series, which will feature prominent winemakers, exclusive receptions and paired, four-course dinners. The series kicks off with Peirson Meyer winemaker Robbie Meyer on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 5:30 p.m. in Leonora, the hotel's signature restaurant.
The event starts with a private reception, hosted by Meyer with sparkling wine and passed hors d'oeuvres at 5:30 p.m. The dinner is featuring a four-course meal paired with Peirson Meyer wines. Seating begins at 6:15 p.m.
Established in 2001, Peirson Meyer is a venture between the Peirson and Meyer families. The winery focuses on small, diligently farmed vineyards to produce small lots of 10 artisan wines from the Sonoma Coast, Russian River and Napa Valley. Prior to Peirson Meyer, Meyer worked at a number of wineries including Peter Michael Winery, Lewis Cellars and Jericho Canyon Vineyard. He also is a consultant for several winemaking projects in Napa Valley and Santa Barbara.
"We're always looking for new ways to connect our guests and owners with unique, inspiring events and activities," said Bryan Austin, general manager of The Sebastian. "Through this program, we plan to showcase some of the country's best winemakers with a beautifully curated menu at Leonora."
Arietta Wines
The series continues in February with a dinner on Feb. 21, featuring Fritz Hatton, owner of Arietta Wines. Arietta is an ultra-premium Napa winery specializing in limited production Bordeaux-style blends. Hatton has more than three decades of experience in the fine and rare wine business. In addition to being a vintner, he is the nation's foremost wine auctioneer. He serves as principal auctioneer for Zachys Wine Auctions, and as auctioneer for charities including the Napa Valley Wine Auction, United Way, Make-A-Wish and Sonoma County Children's Charities.
Tickets for the dinner with Robbie Meyer are $115 per person and the Fritz Hatton dinner is $145 per person. The ticket price does not include taxes or an additional 18 percent gratuity. Reservations can be made by calling Leonora at 970-477-8050.
