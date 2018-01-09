The Sonnenalp Hotel named winner in The Knot Best of Weddings voting

VAIL — The Sonnenalp Hotel has been selected as the 2018 winner in The Knot Best of Weddings, an award representing the highest-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot.

In 12 years of the award's existence, this is the second year The Sonnenalp has been selected for the award by The Knot.

To determine the winners, The Knot assessed almost 3.6 million reviews across the various vendor categories — venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers and more. These winners represent the best of the best wedding professionals that a bride or groom would want to consider booking for their own unique wedding.

"We are thrilled that our event team at The Sonnenalp Hotel has been honored with this award as we have orchestrated many wonderful weddings since the new event space opened in 2017," said Patricia McNamara, director of sales and marketing at The Sonnenalp. "Ludwig's, our full service event venue for celebrations and meetings, includes an 1,100 square foot venue that accommodates up to 180 people and boasts wall-to-wall windows overlooking the mountains in three combinable event rooms."

The Know provides access to about 300,000 wedding professionals across the country. For more information, visit http://www.theknot.com.