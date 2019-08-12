The storied country band Asleep at the Wheel comes to the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Thursday

Asleep at the Wheel formed in 1970, and has since recieved numerous accolades.

Special to the Daily

if you go What: Asleep at the Wheel When: Thursday, Aug. 15, 8 p.m. Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Cost: $48 More information: Visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497

Few country western bands have endured like Asleep at the Wheel. For nearly 50 years, the band has continued to churn out classic tunes and perform for legions of fans nationwide. Asleep at the Wheel will play at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m.

Since their formation in 1970 in Paw Paw, W.Va., Asleep at the Wheel has played music that gets cowboy boots tapping and audiences dancing. The 10-time Grammy winners have released 20 studio albums and had more than 20 singles reach the Billboard country charts. Known for hits like “The Letter That Johnny Walker Read” from 1975, the band was also voted “Best Country Western Band” by Rolling Stone and named Touring Band of the Year by the Academy of Country Music in 1977. Asleep at the Wheel has also been honored by the Americana Music Association with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

In 2015, the band released “Still the King: Celebrating the Music of Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys.” The album featured an all-star lineup of guest musicians, including Lyle Lovett, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, George Strait, Brad Paisley, Shooter Jennings and more. Last year, the band followed up with “New Routes,” the band’s first album of mostly originals in more than a decade. While the band is still led by original member Ray Benson, new additions to the group have fed new life into the band’s traditional take on western swing.

“Every so often, somebody comes and says, ‘Don’t stop this. This is important, this kind of music,’” said Benson in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. “I understand how important that is.”