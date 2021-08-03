The Taste of Vail returns September 16-18 for 30th Anniversary Celebration

The Taste of Vail will take place September 16 – 18, 2021 with a modified schedule including several Taste of Vail signature events designed to entice all food and wine lovers.

Over the three-day festival attendees can experience food and wine events hosted in iconic locations throughout Vail including: The American Lamb Cook-Off; Celebration of Rosé; The Grand Tasting, as well as additional events including wine seminars, a guided hike, yoga and fly fishing that will be announced soon.

The Taste of Vail features more than 22 guest chefs, restaurateurs, and sommeliers as well as more than 45 top wineries from around the world. Usually held over five days in the spring, the 2021 event will be a blend of signature spring events and Taste of Vail Fall Wine & Food Classic events over three days. The spring 2022 Taste of Vail will once again be held March 30 – April 2, 2022.

“We are thrilled to be bringing back the 30th year of The Taste of Vail,” said Angela Mueller, Taste of Vail executive director. “The Taste of Vail has always been about enjoying great food, wine and celebrating our community and we are looking forward to hosting this amazing event once again.”

Taste of Vail Fall 2021 Signature Events include:

American Lamb Cook-Off and Tasting 2021

September 16, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., Streets of Vail, $85.00

Enjoy one of Vail’s favorite events, The American Lamb Cook-Off is the ultimate Après Tasting. Sample an array of lamb dishes, courtesy of the Vail Valley’s finest chefs and the American Lamb Board. In the theme of “Life Beyond Chardonnay, Cabernet, and Merlot”,

Taste of Vail’s participating wineries will be showcasing wines of a wide array of varietals that include Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Shiraz, and Zinfandel. This event will happen in rain, snow or shine, so be prepared for any Rocky Mountain weather.

This ticket includes both food and wine tastings.

Celebration of Rosé

September 17, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m., Lodge at Vail, $150.00

Join the Taste of Vail for the crème de la crème of Rosé tastings. This event offers spectacular views accompanied by gourmet food, beer, & wine. So be sure to celebrate the 30th year at the Celebration of Rose. Guided hike will be available beforehand.

Grand Tasting and Auction

September 18, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, $220.00

Experience Vail’s 30th year of Premier Wine and Food Tasting! The Taste of Vail’s annual decadent and unparalleled wine and culinary spectacle is something not to be missed. This event features all of the Taste of Vail’s wineries and restaurants and will include an auction later in the evening. This will be a Reserve Tasting so join us at the Gerald Ford Amphitheater to taste the best of the best.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit http://www.tasteofvail.com . All Taste of Vail event tickets are non-refundable.