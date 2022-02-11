The Three Little Pigs performed by the Colorado Symphony – a STARS Family Performance

The Colorado Symphony Petite Musique will be performing a bilingual musical rendition of The Three Little Pigs on Feb. 24.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

The Vilar Performing Arts Center STARS (Support The Arts Reaching Students) program is thrilled to announce a new addition to the 2021-22 STARS lineup at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, during the Eagle County School district spring break. The Colorado Symphony Petite Musique will be performing a bilingual musical rendition of The Three Little Pigs.

Petite Musique is an interactive concert program designed to introduce very young children to the instruments of the orchestra through a musical telling of a children’s story. The Colorado Symphony will feature a 16-piece orchestra joined by a bilingual narrator who will incorporate storytelling and singing in both English and Spanish as well as dance.

This performance is designed for students in Pre-K through second grade and features core curriculum connections to both music and language arts. By attending the Petite Musique concert, children will also receive a storybook of The Three Pigs along with fun and engaging activity pages and access to the virtual concert to watch at home.

The STARS Three Little Pigs matinee will be followed by a 7 p.m. evening performance with the Colorado Symphony and conductor Markus Stenz. One of the most sought-after conductors of his generation, Stenz leads the Colorado Symphony in a Beethoven double feature. Student tickets to the evening show are also available for $10.

Because this show will take place during February school break, the VPAC is encouraging families to attend this exciting educational program together, rather than with their school class.

For over 23 years, the VPAC’s STARS program has provided youth from 15 Eagle County schools with the opportunity to attend specially programmed daytime performances either in the theater or directly at their school. Now reaching over 8,000 students annually with about 20 shows per year, STARS places an emphasis on providing an array of performing art genres. The STARS program is funded by individual contributors and a generous endowment from the Frechette Family Foundation.

For more information, visit VilarPAC.org/stars .