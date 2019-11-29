The Thrill of Victory & The Agony of Defeat presentation will highlight two Olypmians at the Colorado Snowsports Museum

If you go ... What: The Thrill of Victory & The Agony of Defeat When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 5:30-7 p.m. Where: The Colorado Snowsports Museum, Vail Village Parking Garage Cost: $20 for non-members, $15 for members More information: Visit snowsportsmuseum.org or call 970-476-1876.

Get behind the goggles of two of Colorado’s most cherished Olympians Wednesday evening, Dec. 4, when the Colorado Snowsports Museum’s after hours “Through the Lens” winter speaker series rolls on with a special World Cup weekend presentation by Steamboat Springs’ Billy Kidd and Jim “Moose” Barrows.

Scheduled from 5:30 7 p.m., The Thrill of Victory & The Agony of Defeat presentation will focus on the highs and lows of top level international athletic competition.

“Billy and Moose will provide the perfect kickoff for the Birds of Prey World Cup Weekend festivities,” said Liz Campbell, Vice President of Development and Programming for the Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame. “The Museum is a wonderful venue for adults and families and we are committed to providing a full slate of both entertaining and educational annual programming for our patrons.”

Kidd and Barrows are the Thrill of Victory and the Agony of Defeat, both literally and figuratively. During the course of his illustrious amateur and professional career, Kidd is often viewed as America’s first great male alpine skier.

His silver medal in the Innsbruck Olympic Slalom, along with teammate Jimmie Heuga’s bronze, marked the duo as the first U.S. alpine skiing medals in history, while he became the first American skier to win a World Championships title with a gold medal in Combined in Cortina, Italy in 1970. Following that win, Kidd turned pro and won the Pro Tour championships, becoming the only ski racer in history to wear both amateur and professional crowns in the same season.

Barrows was a promising downhill racer, finishing third in the inaugural World Cup speed event in 1967 in Franconia, New Hampshire. As a result, he earned a ranking of the top American in the discipline and qualified him for the 1968 Olympic team.

However, his bid for Olympic glory ended abruptly at the Winter Games in Grenoble, France. Two thirds of the way down the course, Barrows tried to take a fast but tricky line through a series of three bumps. He carried too much speed into the section, caught an edge on the final bump and ended up flying precariously through the air before landing hard and sliding for 200 yards.

The accident resulted in a dislocated hip with Barrows needing to be airlifted off the mountain. The spectacular fall was well documented by ABC Sports, becoming the original “Agony of Defeat” opening for the network’s classic Wide World of Sports opening. Barrows was back on skis within five weeks.

The Colorado Snowsports Museum’s Through the Lens series will continue on Wednesday Dec. 11 with a screening of the documentary film “Beyond Skiing Everest,” produced by Aspen’s Mike and Steve Marolt.

Tickets for all Through the Lens events are available and can be purchased by visiting snowsportsmuseum.org or by calling (970) 476-1876. They are priced at $15 for Museum members and $20 for non-members, with beer, wine and appetizers served.

The Colorado Snowsports Museum is located on the third level of the Vail Village Parking Structure and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For additional information, visit snowsportsmuseum.org or call 970-476-1876.