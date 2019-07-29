The Town of Avon has some grant money to give, so apply now if you have a plan to increase cultural, recreational and educational programming

Shirts with Avon desgined into it were available for purchase at the 40th Anniversary Celebration, held last September. The deadline for grant applications is Monday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The Town of Avon is now accepting applications for the 2020 Town of Avon Community Grant Program. The Town welcomes applications from organizations and agencies seeking funding for programs, projects, services or activities that support the stated priorities in the Town of Avon 2019 Strategic Plan.

The Town of Avon 2019 Strategic Plan outlines the town’s vision for lifestyle, community values and goals of town government. It hopes to increase cultural, recreational and educational offerings in Avon.

The deadline to submit is 5 p.m. on Monday, August 26. The application materials, which include application submission requirements, review criteria and the full application schedule, are available at http://www.avon.org/communitygrants.

In the 2019 fiscal year, the Town Council approved $146,000 in funding for community grants. The town is hoping to match that number, but the exact number is not guaranteed and is in the complete discretion of the Avon Town Council.

The 2020 funding decisions will be based solely upon an organization’s written application. No interviews with applicants will be held. An Ad Hoc Review Committee, comprised of citizens representing businesses and nonprofits, plus several Town staff representatives will review all applications and make the funding recommendations. The Ad Hoc Review Committee’s funding recommendations will be incorporated into the annual proposed budget, which Council will take action on during a public hearing.

For more information, visit http://www.avon.org/communitygrants or contact Preston Neill, Deputy Town Manager, at 970-748-4404 or pneill@avon.org.