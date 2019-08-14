The U.S. Air Force Falconaires are returning to Edwards for a free Friday Vail Jazz show

The Falconaires believe that jazz is America's only indigenous musical genre.

if you go What: The U.S. Air Force Academy Falconaires at Vail Jazz @ Riverwalk When: Friday, Aug. 16, doors at 5 p.m., music at 6 p.m. Where: The Riverwalk Backyard Amphitheater, Edwards Cost: Free More information: Call 970-479-6146 or visit vailjazz.org.

Some weekends are morst appropriately celebrated by the grand cymbal crashing and sprightly horn blowing of a major big band.

Vail Jazz @ Riverwalk is hosting that kind of concert this Friday, hosting the U.S. Air Force Academy Falconaires. The Falconaires consider jazz to be “America’s only indigenous musical genre” and will fire off one favorite arrangement from the American Swing Era after another as well as numerous contemporary tunes with a big band flourish.

There’s no better way to ring in the weekend than with a 14-piece horn section and amid the bustling company of friends, neighbors and visitors spending their time eating, drinking, picnicking and dancing at the Riverwalk Backyard Amphitheater. Plus, the show is free.

Aug. 16 Vail Jazz @ Riverwalk: Air Force Falconaires

