The Vail Athletic Club hostingChakra Healing Sounds Meditation

Join the Vail Athletic Club for a special Chakra Healing Sounds Meditation led by Simone Lybarger on Thursday, March 7 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Bija mantras are one-syllable seed sounds that create a vibration in the body and the mind. The frequency of each syllable, one for each chakra, promotes cleansing of the chakras, bringing them into harmony. It helps to unwind busy thoughts, bring you to center and reset your vibrations.

Open to all-levels, Lybarger will lead practitioners through each chakra — from root to crown. Repeating the bijas with each breath helps you to clear the mind and feelings, while cleansing stagnation. Leave with greater focus and freedom and the sensation of healing.

"I love teaching Vibrating Meditation — finding the wisdom of the Bija and using the notes that deliver balance to each energy center is a great opportunity to learn what vibrates in you," said Lybarger in a press release. "Come be another voice to fill up the room with your beautiful energy!"

With more than 13 years in the Vail Valley, Lybarger has been training in Reiki for eight years. She incorporates mudras, singing bowls, chanting, chakra-work, shamanic approaches, philosophy and quantum physics into her practice and teaching.

The Chakra Healing Sounds Meditation is $15 per person in advance or $20 at the door. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 970-476-7960 or visit http://www.vailathleticclub.com.