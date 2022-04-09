The Vail Craft Beer Classic returns June 17-18

The Vail Craft Beer Classic returns on June 17-18 this summer.

Team Player Productions/Courtesy Photo

The Vail Craft Beer Classic will return on June 17-18, 2022.

The Vail Craft Beer Classic is Colorado’s highest altitude beer tasting, providing an assortment of more than 100 of the best craft beer, seltzers and ciders in the state alongside scenic views of Vail and live music. New to the Classic this year is the Friday Night Extended Tasting, with more time to sample an extended beer list.

Team Player Productions was one of the few producers in the state to put on a craft beer festival in 2020, including a re-imagined festival experience with limited capacity and stellar beer-drinking experience again in 2021. The Vail Craft Beer Classic comes back this summer even better than before.

“Beer lovers will get to sample delicious brews from some of the best breweries in the country, rub elbows with their favorite breweries, and take in scenic views of the Vail Valley,” said Vail Craft Beer Classic Event Director Kristen Slater. “Umphrey’s McGee playing Sunday night at Gerald Ford Amphitheater is the cherry on top for this Vail adventure.”

Tickets cost $54-64, and can be purchased via Eventbrite.

More than 100 of the best craft beer, seltzers and ciders in the state will be at this year’s event.

Team Player Productions/Courtesy Photo

Friday Night Extended Tasting

The Friday night kick-off includes an all-inclusive sampling of limited specialty beers that won’t be poured at the Saturday sessions and a longer tasting session. The kickoff with take place on June 17 from 4-7 p.m. at the Ford Sculpture Garden Park (522 S Frontage Rd E, Vail, CO 81657).

Saturday Session

More than 100 craft beer offerings, including cider, spirits and seltzers, will be at this all-inclusive tasting event on June 18 from 12-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-6 p.m at the Ford Sculpture Garden Park.

The Vail Craft Beer Classic is proud to partner with the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Association (VVMTA). A portion of the proceeds from the ticket sales will support VVMTA’s mission of supporting a community of diverse participants that vigorously supports the maintenance and construction of sustainable mountain biking and hiking trails throughout Eagle County.

“We are back in full swing and we can’t wait to host you,” Slater said.