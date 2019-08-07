The Vail Dance Closing Night on Saturday is featuring Ballet Hispánico

Ballet Hispánico Company made its festival debut last year.

Eduardo Patino | Special to the Daily

if you go What: Vail Dance Festival Closing Night with Ballet Hispánico When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m. Where: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Cost: Reserved seating $50-$105; Lawn seating $27 for 18 years and older, children ages 13-17 are $10 and 12 and under are free, More information: Visit vaildance.org or call 970-845-8497.

Following its debut at the Vail Dance Festival debut in 2018, Ballet Hispánico returns to the valley with a new program for closing night. Post-performance, join the artists for an on-stage fiesta to celebrate the closing of the 2019 festival.