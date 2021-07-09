The Vail Jazz Festival returns for its 27th season

Internationally-acclaimed singer, songwriter and saxophonist Curtis Stigers sings at the opening performance of the festival on Thursday night. The Vail Jazz festival features a different headlining act every Thursday evening in the Jazz Tent at Lionshead Village

Steven Pope

The Vail Jazz Festival is back for its 27th season with nine weeks of performances running from now through Labor Day Weekend.

Overcoming obstacles

After a year of uncertainty, festival founder Howard Stone and his team have been able to overcome the roadblocks of the pandemic to present 29 performances featuring some of the biggest names in jazz.

“Last night I didn’t sleep very well because I was so pumped up from the energy and the music,” said Stone, following the opening night of the festival.

Planning for this concert series usually takes place over the course of nine months, but this year Vail Jazz only received approval to proceed with the festival about eight weeks ago. It was a daunting task, but Stone was ready to do whatever it took to keep the music alive.

“A year ago, I kind of saw my dream fading away,” Stone said. “This festival and the educational programs have become a significant cultural asset of the community, and to see that go away… frankly, there was no way I was going to stand idly by and let it disappear.”

Trumpeter Byron Stripling performed for an intimate audience at the Vail Jazz Festival kickoff dinner on Tuesday night. Stripling will return to the valley for additional performances during the Vail Jazz Party on Labor Day Weekend

Steven Pope

With the support of sponsors and superhuman efforts from Executive Director Amanda Blevins, the festival is continuing its legacy of offering one-of-a-kind jazz experiences to the Vail community.

“Once we got the go-ahead in mid-May, it was full speed ahead,” Blevins said. “We’re just thrilled to be back in front of our community. We’ve had a lot of work to do, and it’s going to continue that way through Labor Day, but it is well worth it.”

Headlining performances at Lionshead Village every Thursday evening

Each week, Vail Jazz will be presenting a paid headlining performance on Thursday nights at the Vail Square in Lionshead Village, located at the ice rink next to the Arrabelle Hotel. Over the next two months, the Jazz Tent at Vail Square will stage eight of the biggest names in the industry, who together provide a picture of the modern jazz scene in all of its diversity.

“The first and foremost tenet when we’re building the programming is to try and provide as much variety as possible,” Stone said. “There isn’t just one style of jazz, there are all of these unique forms of music and their central core is improvisation.”

The festival opened this Thursday with a performance from Curtis Stigers, an internationally-acclaimed singer, songwriter and saxophonist who has sold millions of albums over his 28-year recording career. Next week, renowned pianist and composer Chuck Lamb will be doing a tribute concert to Dave Brubeck in honor of the centennial anniversary of his birth.

Curtis Stigers plays a saxophone solo at the Jazz Tent in Lionshead Village, located at the ice rink next to the Arrabelle Hotel

Steven Pope

July 22 will feature the soulful sound of Davina and the Vagabonds, followed by multi-platinum selling artist Ann Hampton Callaway performing selections from her fifteen-record discography. Piano prodigy John Chin will be the first show in August, followed by Grammy-nominated singer Catherine Russell, acclaimed French accordion player Julien Labro and Afro-Cuban jazz pianist Harold López-Nussa.

“Here are eight different musicians, each one doing nothing close to the same thing, and it’s all jazz,” Stone said.

The Jazz Tent has seating available for 330 people, including Premium assigned seating in the front for $75 a ticket and General Admission opened seating towards the back of the venue for $50 a ticket.

Special to the Daily

“Jazz for me has always been an intimate art form, and we pride ourselves on presenting it in that format: small, accessible, and very authentic,” Stone said. “​​ You see the perspiration on their forehead, you see them looking at each other and sharing visual signals about the music that they’re going to improvise.”

Tickets for the headlining shows are available online at vailjazz.org. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the shows start at 6 p.m. every Thursday night.

Free jazz performances at Solaris Plaza every Sunday

In addition to the headlining series, Vail Jazz is also staging free performances every Sunday night at the Solaris Plaza in Vail Village.

This Sunday, the series opens with H2 Big Band, a 13-piece ensemble from Denver that will take the stage from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The majority of artists featured in the Solaris concert series are based out of Colorado.

“Our mission is to perpetuate the art form, and we purposely set up this program to give these artists exposure and nurture homegrown talent,” Stone said.

Next week, Denver-based swing band Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles will be lighting up the plaza, followed by Guitarra Azul from the Chicago area. The Coração Brazilian Quartet will do a deep dive into the contagious music of Brazil on Aug. 1, and the 11-piece Quemando Salsa Band out of Boulder will perform the music of Salsa legends like Gloria Estefan and Marc Anthony.

Vail Valley local Tony Gulizia, known around town as Tony G, has been the face of jazz in the valley for nearly thirty years. On Aug. 15, Tony G will bring together an ensemble of local jazz musicians who are also educators at the Vail Jazz Goes to School program in Eagle County. The following Sunday, The Gratitude Quintet out of Denver will cover beloved jazz standards as well as original songs, and the Solaris Plaza series will conclude on Aug. 29 with the Nelson Rangell Quartet.

Starting next Sunday, every show will also feature an opening performance by a different student jazz band from across the state of Colorado. The Colorado Student Band Showcase kicks off on July 18 with the UNC Jazz Quintet, a group of young musicians from the jazz studies department at the University of Northern Colorado. The Showcase will begin at 5:30 p.m., leading into the main event that will run from 6:30 p.m to 8 p.m.

“We’re really lucky in Vail that all of these nonprofit organizations not only focus on delivering world-class art, but also engage with younger audiences in the community and provide education and entertainment at every level,” said Executive Director Amanda Blevins.

All Sunday concerts are free attendance for all and no reservations are required.

“You don’t have to buy an expensive ticket to see some amazing artists that are in a pretty incredible spot in their career,” Blevins said.

The Vail Jazz Party – the cherry on top

When founder Howard Stone was planning the first Vail Jazz Festival in 1995, he wanted to create an event that would conclude each summer of jazz with something really special. What he came up with is The Vail Jazz Party, a five-day, jam-packed series of performances that takes place over Labor Day Weekend and features over 40 musicians in group performances, multi-artist jam sessions and inspiring tributes to jazz legends.

“Think of making a cake, and getting the best ingredients that you can get, and mixing it all together to make a sumptuous dessert,” Stone said. “That’s what the Vail Jazz Party is for me.”

The Vail Jazz Party will also unveil the progress of the 2021 Vail Jazz Workshop students, a group of twelve gifted musicians who have been selected from across the country to come to Vail and train with professional jazz artists for ten days in the valley. On Thursday, Sept. 2, the workshop students will perform at 6 p.m., followed by a performance from alumni of the workshop and finishing with a show by the teachers themselves.

“You literally get to see the progression from the very beginning of someone’s career in jazz, to the alumni who are right there in the heart and the meat of their career, and then the instructors, many of whom are Grammy-nominated artists touring the nation, come onto the stage and they just blow you away,” Blevins said.

The full five-day schedule of the Labor Day Weekend Vail Jazz Party is available online at vailjazz.org/vail-jazz-party. All Vail Jazz Party events are paid, and tickets can be purchased at the same website.

“It’s just a jazz love fest,” Stone said. “It’s a truly unique event that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world. There are so many opportunities to get close to the music in a way that you can’t anywhere else.”

For tickets, information and a full schedule of events, visit vailjazz.org.