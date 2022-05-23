The Vilar announces summer lineup

Old Crow Medicine Show will perform Sunday, July 24 at the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) in Beaver Creek.

Kent Henry/Courtesy photo

This summer, the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) in Beaver Creek looks forward to another stellar lineup with highlights including the legendary John Fogerty, Regina Spektor, Kristin Chenoweth, Bruce Hornsby and many more multi-talented, multi-genre and multi-generational performers.

The lineup features musicians with over 60 Grammy Award nominations amongst them – as well as the only musician to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“One of the things I love the most about our theater is the ability for us to present such a variety of entertainment night after night,” said VPAC Executive Director Owen Hutchinson. “From the large-scale classic rock shows with America and Bruce Hornsby to the smooth, subtle lyrics of Fleet Foxes to timeless Broadway standards from Kristin Chenoweth, we truly experience something exceptional during each show.”

After a record-breaking winter season at the VPAC and ahead of the venue’s 25th anniversary celebration next winter, this summer’s lineup has something for everyone.

Fleet Foxes will kick off VPAC’s summer lineup, bringing their Shore Tour on June 29.

Jeffrey Neubauer/Courtesy photo

VPAC summer lineup

Fleet Foxes: Shore Tour | Wednesday, June 29 | 7 p.m.

The Fleet Foxes are an American indie folk band from Seattle, led by singer-songwriter Robin Pecknold. The band released their fourth critically acclaimed album “Shore” in the fall of 2020, which went on to earn the band their second Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album. Rolling Stone called the album “the most immediately rewarding Fleet Foxes record since their brilliant 2008 debut.” Special guest Tim Bernardes will join the Fleet Foxes in Beaver Creek.

John Fogerty | Thursday, June 30, and Friday, July 1 | 7 p.m.

As leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty is a true American treasure. Forging a distinctive, groundbreaking song all his own that is equal parts blues, country, pop, rockabilly, R&B, swamp boogie and Southern fried rock ‘n’ roll, Fogerty is a Grammy winner and has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He’s also the only musician to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame for his song “Centerfield.” Among Fogerty’s many hit songs, both as a solo artist and as leader of CCR, highlights include “Fortunate Son,” “Susie Q,” “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” among many others. In 2019, Fogerty celebrated 50 years in music.

An Evening with Regina Spektor | Friday, July 8 | 7 p.m.

Regina Spektor is synonymous with New York City. The singer-songwriter pianist has her own Bronx Walk of Fame Sign as well as “Regina Spektor Day” (June 11, 2019) proclaimed by the mayor to prove it. The Grammy Award nominee saw commercial success with the RIAA Gold-certified LP “Begin to Hope” which includes singles “On the Radio,” “Better,” “Samson” as well as “Fidelity,” which climbed the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Spektor’s fifth album, “Far” (2009), and sixth album, “What We Saw From the Cheap Seats” (2012), both debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Spektor has performed at The White House as well as on Broadway, “Saturday Night Live” and contributed to projects spanning music and film, including the Hamilton Mixtape.

Kenny G will take the VPAC stage on July 11.

Art Streiber/Courtesy photo

Kenny G | Monday, July 11 | 7 p.m.

A phenomenally successful instrumentalist whose recordings routinely make the pop, R&B and jazz charts during the 1980s and 1990s, Kenny G’s sound became a staple of adult contemporary and smooth jazz radio stations. Kenny Gorelick started playing professionally with Barry White’s Love Unlimited Orchestra in 1976 and has since sold over 30 million albums.

Shakey Graves | Wednesday, July 13 | 7 p.m.

A native of Austin, Texas, Shakey Graves is a lifelong performer (and occasional actor) who has found success with his unique strain of blues, folk and rock. In 2011, he was tapped as the “official busker” for the Railroad Revival Tour – featuring Mumford & Sons and Edward Sharpe & The Magnificent Zeros. Graves was named Emerging Arts of the Year at the 2015 Americana Music Honors & Awards, and in 2018 he released his full-length LP, “Can’t Wake Up,” which climbed the Billboard Americana/Folk Albums chart. Esteemed songwriter and former San Francisco busker Tré Burt will open.

Midland – The Last Resort Tour | Wednesday, July 20 | 7 p.m.

Hailing from Dripping Springs, Texas, lead vocalist Mark Wystrach fronts Midland’s rich sound that is rounded out with lead guitarist/vocalist Jess carson and bass player/vocalist Cameron Duddy. Their critically-acclaimed sophomore album “Let It Roll” earned the No. 1 position on Billboard’s Top Country Album Sales chart upon release, receiving praise from Rolling Stone, Variety, NPR and Entertainment Weekly, among others. The album was followed by the Gold-certified “On The Rocks” in 2017, which was declared “the year’s best Country album” by The Washington Post. Their double Platinum-certified chart-topping “Drinkin’ Problem” offers an intentional nod to country music reminiscent of the 1970s and ’80s and earned the band their first Grammy Award nominations for Best Country Song and best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Corinne Bailey Rae | Thursday, July 21 | 7 p.m.

From Leeds, England, singer-songwriter musician Corinne Bailey Rae shot to stardom with her self-titled No. 1 UK debut album in 2006, featuring global hits “Put Your Records On” and “Like A Star.” Bailey Rae has received two Grammy Awards along with multiple other nominations and accolades. The artist has recently composed music for film and television while also collaborating and performing with artists across musical genres, including Mary J Blige, Tyler The Creator, Stevie Wonder and many others.

Old Crow Medicine Show | Sunday, July 24 | 7 p.m.

Two-time Grammy Award winners Old Crow Medicine Show got their start busking on street corners in 1998 from New York and up through Canada. Eventually landing in Boone, North Carolina, the band has gone on to receive the honor of being inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry, two Grammy Awards for Best Folk Album (“Remedy,” 2014) and Best Long Form Music Video (“Big Easy Express,” 2013). Additionally, their classic single “Wagon Wheel” received the RIAA’s Double Platinum certification in 2019 for selling over 2 million copies.

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers | Thursday, Aug. 11 | 7 p.m.

Pianist Bruce Hornsby is on a roll. After taking the music world by surprise with his wide-ranging, critically acclaimed 2019 album “Absolute Zero,” the singer, songwriter, composer and bandleader returns with a follow-up that picks up where its predecessor left off. “Non-Secure Connection” features 10 new songs exploring a broad range of themes – from civil rights to AAU basketball. On the album, the multi-talented Hornsby plays electric sitar. “I’m often looking to make a sound that I haven’t heard before, and find a place in what I guess is the context of popular song for some new information,” he says.

Chenoweth will be joined by the Colorado Symphony on Aug. 13.

Courtesy photo

Kristin Chenoweth with the Colorado Symphony | Saturday, Aug. 13 | 7 p.m.

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth’s career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. Other accolades include the Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Pushing Daisies,” a Tony Award for “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good With in “Wicked.” She’s also been nominated for her role on “Glee.” For this special performance Chenoweth will be joined by the Colorado Symphony, who are renowned for their commitment to artistic excellence and ensuring the future of live, symphonic music.

America | Friday, Aug. 19 | 7 p.m.

Bringing iconic hits including “A Horse with No Name,” “Ventura Highway” “You Can Do Magic” and more, America is the perennial classic-rock favorite celebrating its 50th anniversary with powerful performances across … America. The band became a global household name and paved the way with an impressive string of hits following the success of their first No. 1 single. Decades later, these friends are still making music together, touring the world and thrilling audiences with their timeless sound.

Jimmie Vaughan | Friday, Aug. 26 | 7 p.m.

In true Texas fashion, four-time Grammy-winner Jimmie Vaughan has helped breathe new life into the music that has been his lifeline all these decades. Vaughan has been playing the blues he hears in his head and feels in his heart for over a half-century. The blues are in his blood – as they always have been and always will be.

MOMIX | Sunday, Aug. 28 | 7 p.m.

For over 40 years, MOMIX has been transporting audiences from their everyday lives to a fantasy world through its trademark use of magical lighting and imagery. Known internationally for presenting works of astounding inventiveness and physical beauty, MOMIX is a company of unbelievable dancer-illusionists. Thrilling fans in over 22 countries, the dance company has been featured on stage, screen and television all over the world. MOMIX is surreal, surprising and massively creative.

Billy Currington | Friday, Sept. 16 | 7 p.m.

Since his self-titled debut album in 2003, country music singer and songwriter Billy Currington has scored 11 career No. 1 singles, most recently “Don’t Hurt Like It Used To.” His other hits include memorable songs like “Good Directions,” “Let Me Down Easy,” “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right” and “We Are Tonight,” among many others. The Georgia boy has spent more than a decade in the spotlight proving he’s truly a man for all seasons.