The Vilar Center presents an Evening with Paul Hoffman of Greensky Bluegrass

Paul Hoffman performing live with Greensky Bluegrass on his signature instrument, the mandolin

Dylan Langille, Special to the Daily

Paul Hoffman, a singer-songwriter and member of the chart-topping Greensky Bluegrass band, will be performing an intimate solo show at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek this Saturday.

Hoffman has written a large number of the songs that brought Greensky Bluegrass national acclaim. This weekend, he will be performing his songs accompanied by acoustic guitar in the stripped-down style in which he originally wrote them.

“Presenting the songs in their most raw form enables me to really connect with song and deliver the lyrics in their most vulnerable state,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman will also perform covers of his favorite musicians, and may even unveil some of his latest work that has yet to be played by the full band.

This will be Hoffman’s first time performing at the venue, and Vilar Performing Arts Center Executive Director Owen Hutchinson is excited to present this intimate concert experience to the community.

“The songs of Greensky Bluegrass have become anthems of the mountain region, many of them crafted wholly or in part by bandleader, singer and multi-instrumentalist Paul Hoffman,” said Hutchinson. “What a truly special experience this will be for fans of acoustic music and superb songwriting.”

During the pandemic, Hoffman contributed his talents to raise funds for the Colorado Music Relief fund. He performed a solo show in the virtual concert “Banding Together”, alongside other beloved musicians such as The Avett Brothers, Dave Matthews and The Lumineers, to help keep the music industry in Colorado alive during the challenging months of the pandemic.

Having made it through a year without live shows, Hoffman is eager to reconnect with the community and share his music as it was meant to be experienced.

“I’m greatly looking forward to get up into the mountains and playing to a live audience again,” Hoffman said. “It just feels so powerful to connect with people and unite friends for a common purpose.”

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday evening, and tickets can be bought online for $30 a person. Visit http://www.vilarpac.org/ for ticket purchases and more information about the event.