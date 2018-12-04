The Vilar in Beaver Creek announces more winter shows

As the winter season arrives, so do more shows at the Vilar. Acts such as Jim Belushi, Stephen Marley and more will join The Beach Boys, Vanessa Williams and more this winter.

Neil Berg's Pianomen: An Intimate Tribute to Billy Joel & Elton John

Thursday, Jan. 3; 7:30 p.m.; $68

Neil Berg's Pianomen pays an intimate tribute to the compositions and songwriting of two of the most iconic composers of the 20th Century, Billy Joel and Elton John. Hear the crowd pleasing popular hits and forgotten songs of the last four decades. These timeless songs light up the stage, as award-winning composer, lyricist and producer Neil Berg plays piano with two incredible Broadway and rock vocalists.

Face Vocal Band

Tuesday, Jan. 8; 7:30 p.m.; $40 for adults and $20 for kids

Face is an internationally acclaimed all-vocal rock band from Boulder, Colorado who have been captivating audiences for over a decade with their infectious energy punctuated by an endearing love of performance. Blending modern popular tunes with complex harmonies, brilliant beat-box rhythms and superb singing… Face takes their audience on a musical journey…

Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives: The Way Out West Tour

Saturday, Feb. 2; 7:30 p.m.; $45

Country star and Grammy-award winning singer, songwriter and musician Marty Stuart, with his Fabulous Superlatives, honors country music with rollicking tunes that mesmerize. He has played alongside country's biggest names from Johnny Cash to Lester Flatt, who discovered him years ago. Stuart's aim is to share the legends' wisdom, wit and music.

Jim Belushi & the Board of Comedy

Sunday, Feb. 17; 7:30 p.m.; $68 and up

With more than thirty years of experience and an alumnus of "Saturday Night Live" and Chicago's famed Second City, Jim Belushi is now bringing to the stage an improvised comedy sketch show featuring members of the Board of Comedy.

Stephen Marley Acoustic Band

Sunday, March 10; 7:30 p.m.; $35

The second son of Bob and Rita Marley, eight time Grammy-winning musician and producer Stephen was born in 1972; he began his career as a precocious six-year old, singing, dancing and playing percussion with his siblings in the group The Melody Maker. His talent is navigating between genres by effortlessly blending reggae with soul, hip-hop and electronic beats.

Tickets for all of the shows can be purchased at http://www.vilarpac.org.