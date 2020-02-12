‘The Voice’ finalist Will Breman performs two shows in Vail Village this week

Will Breman, a soul singer-songwriter, is performing two shows in Vail this week.

Breman starts at Two Arrows Coffee on Feb. 13, with music starting at 9 p.m. He makes a brief detour to Carbondale, then returns for a show at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 10th Mountain Division Whiskey & Spirits. Both of the Vail Village shows are free to attend. He’ll be playing a mix of originals and covers that are in a similar vein as artists like Bruno Mars and early John Mayer.

The tour, which he dubs Aspie in Aspen on Instagram, revolves around the two Carbondale dates at non-profit Ascendigo Autism Services, Inc.’s fundraising weekend. The rest of the tour was planned around those shows on Feb. 14 and 15.

Breman has been open about his experiences on the Austism spectrum: he has Asperger’s syndrome, a high-functioning disorder that can manifest as social awkwardness and all-consuming interest in specific topics.

“It’s important to have diverse voices and I’m glad I get to be a role model,” he said.

Breman learned to sing at a young age. His mother, an amateur vocalist, taught him how to sing, and so did the family karaoke machine. She is a huge Patsy Cline fan, so he grew up listening to her, along with the rest of his parents’ eclectic music taste. He remembers listening to Blondie and Duran Duran as a kid. He learned to play guitar, and from there, his love of music took off.

While attending college in Santa Barbara, California, he realized his love of music was strong enough to pursue it as a career. The eclectic mix of music he listened to growing up made its way into his professional life: he screamed in a metal band and played banjo in a bluegrass band before starting his current solo project.

“I love the community behind bluegrass,” he said.

While with that project, he was able to meet Colorado favorites The Lil Smokies, who recently performed at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, as well as Yonder Mountain String Band. Overall, his favorite part about making music is that community building, across ages, genders and genres. He hopes to keep doing that with his career.

As far as “The Voice,” Breman was on coach John Legend’s team.

“He is a master arranger,” Breman said.

He also said it was really cool to become friends with Legend and learn to become a better writer and performer through his guidance. Breman was a season 17 finalist, which finished airing in December 2019.

Now, Breman’s put out his first EP, “Santa Barbara Soul Music,” on streaming services, and physical copies are for sale on his website, willbreman.com.