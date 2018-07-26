The Wailers, Stone Foxes to headline second-annual Septemberfest, Sept. 7-8, in Eagle Ranch

Cost: $10 Early Bird Two-Day and $25 Early Bird Fast Pass tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 27.

EAGLE — Optimum Events and Eagle Ranch merchants this week announced the headliners for Septemberfest 2018, the second-annual, two-day music and street party to take place in Eagle Ranch Village on Friday, Sept. 7, and Saturday, Sept. 8, featuring live music, 7 Hermits craft beer, Coors Light, Modelo, cocktails and food vendors.

Reggae legends The Wailers will headline one night, and California-based The Stone Foxes will also play this year's Septemberfest. Discounted Early Bird Two-Day and Fast Pass tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 27. The event also includes Mountain Rats trail running races and, new this year, the Septemberfest 5K run/walk. All trail races start and finish in the Septemberfest venue at the top of Capitol Street in Eagle.

"We kicked things off in 2017 with some great bands, and we're ramping it up even more this year with our musical lineup, starting with The Wailers," said Kim Bradley, of event sponsor Soleil Homes at Brush Creek. "We also moved the date of the event a couple weeks earlier in September, so it's the perfect time to showcase how great the town of Eagle is in the final days of summer."

From 1973 to 1980, Bob Marley & The Wailers recorded and toured for millions worldwide. Since Marley's death in 1981, the Wailers have fulfilled his dream of keeping him "alive through the music" by bringing their revolutionary sound to fans, steered by bassist and founder Aston "Familyman" Barrett and original Wailers guitarists Junior Marvin and Donald Kinsey.

Known for their straight-ahead rock 'n' roll and high-octane live shows, Entertainment Weekly calls The Stone Foxes' sound "perfect back-to-basics rock." More music will be announced in the coming weeks.

Discounted tickets are available through Tuesday, Aug. 21. Prices increase Wednesday, Aug. 22. Fast Pass tickets include a custom Septemberfest mug, one free drink and $1 off drinks all weekend. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.septemberfesteagle.com or follow @septemberfesteagle.