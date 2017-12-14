‘The way of the aerial hammock’: Lionshead studio offering private aerial yoga classes

The sun keeps shining down on Lionshead Village, as Sunshine Massage Studio is now partnering with Tanya Miller of Blue Planet Living Institute to offer private aerial yoga, fitness and therapeutics.

The quaint space is located in Concert Hall Plaza in Lionshead Village next to the Ski Valet and below Moe's Original Bar B Que. Miller said aligning with the studio owner and therapist Samantha Sunshine allows Blue Planet Living Institute to provide a more private and customized experience for people.

The type of aerial movement Miller teaches uses a silk hammock to assist the body into poses.

"I work with the fabric like a partner," she said, "in the sense that the partner gives you feedback, and gives you an opportunity to see — where do you want to lengthen, where do you want to strengthen, and how can you build your core?"

This is a methodology that Miller calls "the way of the aerial hammock."

"So it's this idea of looking at it as a fitness technique, but it also translates into a larger process of how the fabric supports someone in their day-to-day journey," she said.

In alignment

For massage, Sunshine offers bodywork and inversion therapies with Thai massage techniques, assisted stretching and anti-gravity support. Since one of the three main themes for the studio is inversion therapy, she said, and since there is a lot of yoga incorporated into her massages, this partnership with Miller works well with what the space has been creating since it opened two years ago.

"For me, it felt like a natural progression to team up with someone that is emphasizing that message of 'decompress and realign the spine,'" Sunshine said. "I am doing innovative work with upside-down massage, and I continue to want to highlight that uniqueness of the studio. It's not a typical massage studio, and it's not even a typical yoga studio, and aligning with Miller has strengthened that mission of giving clients a really unique experience."

Book a massage with Sunshine at http://www.sunshinemassagestudio.com, or directly by calling 480-388-0590.

The studio now has offerings every day of the week. Miller has hours on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays to schedule private aerial sessions. She is hosting an aerial yoga open house event at Sunshine Massage Studio on Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. This will be a time to visit the space and learn about aerial yoga, fitness and therapeutics with Miller.

"It's exciting that we are supporting one another in our individual journeys," said Miller of the collaboration with Sunshine. "We both want to support how individuals can experience their bodies, and how they are able to grow from these types of customized experiences."

For booking a private aerial yoga, fitness or low hammock session with Miller, go online to http://www.blue planetlivinginstitute.org and click the booking button at the top of the page. Or call 970-471-1158 to book directly. For custom groups, events or traveling services, call 970-471-1158.