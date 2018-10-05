The Westin marking 10th anniversary with community celebration

TheWestin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a party on Friday, Oct. 12 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Open to the public, the party will feature live music as well as specials on food and drinks

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya will be joining the festivities to help to launch the new Casa Mexico tequila here in Colorado. A small batch, premium tequila company, Casa Mexico is made from 100 percent Blue Agave and produced in the red volcanic soil of Arandas, the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Casa Mexico will be pouring special cocktails at the party.

Other special guests will include professional skier Chris Anthony and Trista Sutter, the star of the first season of The Bachelorette.

The 10th Anniversary Celebration is free for guests who RSVP online before Oct. 11th. To RSVP, visit https://westinriverfront.eventbrite.com.

Tickets will be available at the door for $10 each, with all proceeds from the door ticket sales benefiting Chris Anthony's The Youth Project.

For more information, please visit http://www.westinriverfront.com or call 970-790-2000.