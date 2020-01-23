The Westin Riverfront has a new program for giving back to Eagle County non-profits

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa has its own gondola up to Beaver Creek from Avon and Maya inside is known for its margaritas and Mexican fare. The complex is starting a new charitable donation program to serve a wider breadth of Eagle County's non-profits.

Dann Coffey | Special to the Weekly | 970-926-9424

Maya and The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa is launching a new program called Westin We Care / We Share Program to support a wider variety of local charitable organizations. This comes on the back of Maya raising more than $13,100 in 2019 for 12 Vail Valley non-profits through the monthly “You Dine, We Donate” program.

Westin We Care / We Share invites all Eagle County non-profits to work with the Westin: they’ll decide on a 2020 date to host a special event in Maya and/or receive a signature facial or massage at Spa Anjali at a discounted non-profit partner rate of $119, plus gratuity. The Westin Riverfront will then donate 10% of the proceeds from the Maya event and/or the spa treatments directly back to the non-profit.

Additionally, non-profits can invite guests to enjoy an overnight stay at The Westin Riverfront on the evening of their event at a special discounted rate of $149 per night, plus tax and resort fee, with 10% of those proceeds going back to the non-profit as well.

“For the past six years, You Dine, We Donate has been a fantastic program, but it limits us to only working with 12 Eagle County non-profits each year,” said Westin Riverfront General Manager Kristen Pryor. “The new Westin We Care / We Share program will allow us to have a stronger impact in our local community by supporting a larger number of fantastic charitable organizations.”

To participate in the Westin We Care / We Share Program, please reach out to Kevin Delonay at kdelonay@westinriverfront.com or 970-790-2033. All event dates and room rates are based on availability.