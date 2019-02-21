The Westin Riverfront hosting artist Q&A with Bo Bridges in Avon

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is excited to be hosting a special Q&A with artist Bo Bridges on Friday, March 1, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Bridges — a world-renowned filmmaker and photographer with strong ties to the Vail Valley — will be giving a presentation featuring his gorgeous images of the Colorado landscape, a behind the scenes look at his commercial shoots and more. He will also offer a personal walk through of all of his custom artwork installations found throughout the Westin.

The Westin features several large photography pieces by Bridges, including "Aspen Flare," a photo that Bridges shot while mountain biking through Vail, and "Aspen Barn," a photo of a historic barn located in Minturn. The hallway leading to the Westin's Lift cafe and the Riverfront Express Gondola features three large pieces by Bridges of photos printed on snowboards and skis, including "Up and Down," a picture of Vail's Northwoods Bowl taken from Chair 11 printed on five snowboard decks.

"I'm really excited to share this curated selection of images along with details on how I got my start here in the Vail Valley," said Bridges in a press release. "I love seeing several of my favorite Colorado images showcased every time I visit the Westin Riverfront."

The Westin will be serving specialty cocktails and snacks during the reception. Guests can also enjoy The Westin's Lookout lobby bar with live nightly music and Maya modern Mexican kitchen.

Bridges fine art photography features beautiful scenes and landscapes from around the world, available as custom pieces online and in his gallery in Manhattan Beach, California. He also shoots commercial work centered on action, adventure and the high-octane people that inhabit those worlds. His portfolio, which ESPN has dubbed "a pyramid wall filled with iconic pieces of history" includes movie posters for the Mission Impossible franchise, shark attack re-enactments for Discovery Channel's Shark Week and 20 years of X-Games coverage. Bridges had a home in the Vail Valley for more than a decade before relocating to Southern California.

For more information on Bridges, visit http://www.bobridges.com.