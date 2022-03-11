The Westin Riverfront hosts watch party for “The Bachelor”

Trista Sutter hosting a watch party at The Westin Riverfront in 2019. The Westin is hosting an in person event starting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Westin Riverfront in Avon is hosting a screening party of “The Bachelor” hosted by Vail Valley’s Trista Sutter on Monday night. Sutter starred as ABC’s original bachelorette in the network’s spin off and chose Vail fireman, Ryan Sutter. The couple was married in 2003, settled into the community and have been raising two children in the Vail Valley ever since.

The watch party will be held in The Westin Riverfront’s Gondola Ballroom. The episode runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Come early to get checked in, doors open at 6:30 p.m. Santa Margherita sparkling rosé will be served to toast Season 26 of the match-making series featuring bachelor Clayton Echard, a medical sales rep from Missouri. Echard was on Season 18 of The Bachelorette when he competed for Michelle Young’s heart.

Like many seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” there has been some drama, and to help you sift through what’s going on Sutter will give you her take on the situation thus far.

“I’m kind of maternal to all the people on the shows because I’m always rooting for everybody to find happiness. I was on the show a long time ago and I think because of social media, it’s really changed,” Sutter said. “I still want everyone to be happy and not be bullied online.”

Learn more about the bachelor and bachelorettes in Season 26 of ABC’s “The Bachelor” and guess who will go home with a rose.

Sutter will answer questions about past and present contestants and the behind-the-scenes activity and the role of the producers and editors.

“I think the producers like the drama, so they like the Shanae’s and they like the Cassidy’s and they like “Shrimpgate,” or “Champagnegate.” It’s so silly, but whatever gets people talking and watching the show,” Sutter said.

“But I always say, at the end of the day, the producers want to produce a show that people want to watch. So, ultimately, they want a love story in the end because that’s the best validation for this kind of show,” Sutter said.

In addition to commenting on the shows, Sutter often gets asked about her own relationship with Ryan.

“People always ask ‘what’s your secret?’ or ‘How have you been able to stay together for so long when you met on a reality show?’”

Find out those answers and more on Monday night. Registration is required and tickets are $20 and that includes two glasses of Santa Margherita sparkling rosé. Snacks and additional drinks will be available for purchase. To register, go to buy.stripe.com/eVa8Af5fBglX9wI4gg.